How rich is Derek Lunsford? Net worth of the Mr. Olympia runner-up explored

Former Mr. Olympia 212 Champion Derek Lunsford has been creating a lot of hype on social media. He participated in Mr. Olympia's Open Division and finished second just behind Hadi Choopan.

Along with his amazing work ethic to develop his big body, he also provides coaching tips. He is also a very active YouTuber and has over 64K subscribers. He also has a whooping 540K+ followers on his Instagram handle.

Derek Lunsford's net worth

Derek Lunsford's net worth is not yet clear. But according to research, he holds around $2 million dollars in fortune, most of which he has earned throughout his competitive career. In his recent participation in Mr. Olympia 2022, he was awarded $150,000 after finishing second.

Derrek is also a fitness model. Even while he earns money through bodybuilding contests, one-on-one sessions, brand endorsements, sponsorships, and collaborations, his social media profiles also remain his primary source of revenue.

Early life

Derek Lunsford was born on May 14, 1993 in St. Petersburg, Indiana. Being a competitive athlete during his time in school, it is obvious from where he derived his competitive edge in his professional career. When he started college, lifting weights became his main focus, and he began to hit the gym frequently.

Derek was initially discouraged by his lack of development, but that all changed once he met his trainer James Brown, who started pointing Derek in the right direction. Derek won the favor of Phil Heath and Jay Cutler, two legendary bodybuilders. Derek was inspired by their sculpted bodies and made the decision to construct his own, in line with his principles.

Derek Lunsford is one of the top bodybuilders in the world in the 212 class, Mr. USA 2017. In Olympia 2021, Derek got his first 212 Olympia medal.

Hany Rambod, who also happens to be the coach of Hadi Choopan, who defeated him at Mr. Olympia 2022, is training Derek Lunsford.

Career

In little time at all, Derek Lunsford made his professional bodybuilding debut. He participated in the 2017 IFBB Tampa Pro just one month after receiving his Pro Card. He triumphed in the 212 categories after utterly destroying the opposition.

After his victory at the Tampa Pro, Mr. Lunsford received a ticket to the 2017 Mr. Olympia. Then, a month after making his professional debut, he made his debut on the major stage. Additionally, he was successful in capturing fifth place. He has so established himself as the division's top prospect.

He later participated in Mr. Olympia 2018. However, this time he performed better and came in second place. The outcome for 2019 was the same. He finished fourth in the 2020 Mr. Olympia. And finally, in 2021, he won the Mr. Olympia 212 competition.

Recently, in the open division of the 2022 Olympia, Lunsford was given a special invitation to compete, and he did not disappoint by coming in second.

Derek Lunsford's competitive statistics

2015 NPC Indianapolis Championship- Men’s Open Welterweight: 1st

2015 NPC Junior Nationals- Men’s Welterweight: 1st

2016 NPC Junior Nationals- Men’s Middleweight: 1st

2016 NPC USA Championships- Men’s Middleweight: 2nd

2017 Tampa Pro Men’s 212: 1st

2017 Mr. Olympia Men’s 212: 5th

2018 Mr. Olympia Men’s 212: 2nd

2019 Mr. Olympia Men’s 212: 2nd

2020 Mr. Olympia Men’s 212: 4th

2021 Mr. Olympia Men’s 212: 1st place

2022 Mr. Olympia Open Men's: 2nd place

Poll : 0 votes