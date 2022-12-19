"This is just the beginning" - Derek Lunsford thanks supporters after finishing second at 2022 Mr. Olympia

Derek Lunsford, the American bodybuilder, finished second at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. He competed in the men's open category. As Derek finished as runner-up, Mr. Olympia's Men's Open title was won by the Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan.

After finishing second on his debut at the Mr. Olympia Men's Open, Derek Lunsford posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his wife, coach Hany Rambod, and his family. The caption below the photo was a long one, but the line written by Derek was a statement of how he sees his runner-up finish at Mr. Olympia.

He wrote:

"This is just the beginning... and what a beginning it has been.

Lunsford thanked his wife Jhelsin and coach Hany Rambod:

"I may be the one standing on the stage… but there are so many important people who are truly the backbone of the whole journey. My wife @jhelbell being absolutely the BIGGEST BLESSING in my life! ❤️ Thank you for always being by my side, especially through the tough times. I love you. @hanyrambod what you’ve done for me beyond the stage has impacted my life forever. I’m grateful to have you in my corner and helping me seek my fullest potential. This is just the beginning… and what a beginning it has been. 🧬💪"

He continued,

"There are so many (not in the photo) who support me in their each individual ways. I could go on and on and on mentioning names and things I’m thankful for. I said it before and I will continue to say it... God’s plan is perfect. 👌"

The 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up added:

I’m happy with and enjoying the moment, but not content. I know I can and WILL be better! Hope you all enjoyed the show this weekend. Congratulations to the NEW Mr. Olympia @hadi_choopan. My brother, you looked incredible. Much love to you and your family.

Further in the post, Derek Lunsford went on to thank IFBB Pro League President Jim Manion and Vice President Tyler Manion. He also thanked the owner of Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend, Jake Wood, and the president of Mr. Olympia, Dan Solomon.

Early stages of Derek Lunsford's career

Derek Lunsford was born in Petersburg, Indiana. He is said to have been very active since his childhood. Lunsford developed an interest in exercise and participating in sports. The 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up chose to play soccer and at the same time, had a successful high school wrestling streak.

But he couldn't carry on his interest in wrestling during his college days because the institution didn't have a wrestling program. Since Derek was so stubborn, he would not give up his interest in athletic aspirations. While he was searching for other sports to compete in, Derek Lunsford developed an interest in lifting weights.

Derek had a difficult time at the start and didn't get the results he desired before finding a personal trainer named James Brown. Brown provided the American bodybuilder guidance. Lunsford put in an incredible effort and developed a mind-blowing physique.

During this time, the 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up watched a documentary on bodybuilding and was inspired by Jay Cutler and Phil Heath, according to Fitness Volt. This resulted in Derek Lunsford beginning to enjoy the sport of bodybuilding. He decided to try and make a career in the field.

Lunsford made his amateur bodybuilding debut at the age of 22 during the 2015 NPC Indianapolis Championships in the Men's Open welterweight division. In his debut competition, he clinched the title, thus making strides towards a successful career. Derek Lunsford clinched the 2015 NPC Junior Nationals and 2016 NPC Junior Nationals titles before his winning streak came to an end when he finished second in the NPC USA Nationals.

He then took a year off from competitions. His last competition as an amateur was the 2017 NPC USA Championships when he returned from his break. However, he once again finished as a runner-up. He earned his pro card and started his career in bodybuilding as a pro.

Derek Lunsford made his professional bodybuilding debut in the 2017 IFBB Tampa Pro. He won the 212 division in the competition. Since then, he has been competing in bodybuilding events. His most recent achievement was a second-place finish in the Open category of the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

