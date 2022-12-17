Top 5 dark horse bodybuilders who could take Mr Olympia 2022 by storm 

The 2022 Mr Olympia started on December 16 with the pre-judging round completed on December 15. Winning Mr Olympia is the biggest dream for several professional bodybuilders. They sweat for several hours in the gym to sculpt their physique according to their preference so that they can compete for Mr Olympia glory.

So let's take a look at the five dark horses who could take this year's Mr Olympia competition by storm.

#1 Derek Lunsford

Derek Lunsford was born in Petersburg, Indiana, on May 14, 1993. Many fans and bodybuilders predict Derek to make a massive impact at this year's Mr Olympia with his wide back and shoulders, ultimate lower body, and narrow waist.

Lunsford will make his debut in the men's open category at the 2022 Mr Olympia. He is the current 212 Olympia champion.

During his appearance in a video on Muscular Development Magazine's YouTube Channel on December 12, 2022, Ronnie Coleman spoke on Lunsford's chances.

The eight-time Mr Olympia winner claimed that Lunsford is the most likely athlete to push Mamdough 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay for the title.

Lunsford is also known to use posing to defeat different body types. So, it won't be a surprise if the 212 Olympia champion finishes in the top five of the Open Division.

#2 Andrew Jacked

Chinedu Andrew Obieka AKA Andrew Jacked is a Nigerian bodybuilder who could be an exciting competitor during the 2022 Mr Olympia. He has an unusually tall frame but also a wide upper body that narrows down in the waist region.

He earned the IFBB Pro card and has also won the 2022 Texas Pro. Andrew will definitely make it into the top four at the 2022 Mr Olympia, according to veteran bodybuilder Samir Bannout. Jay Cutler has also predicted that Andrew can defeat everyone at this year's competition except Big Ramy.

Speaking to Ronnie Coleman during an interview, the Nigerian bodybuilder said he would defeat Big Ramy at the 2023 Mr Olympia. He, though, said that he won't be able to defeat Ramy during this year's Olympia.

#3 Michal Krizo

Michal Krizo was born in Bojnice, Slovakia. Krizo's first professional competition was in Madrid in 2018, which he eventually won. His stage presence and size will be a great advantage for him over his fellow competitors.

According to Fitness Volt, Michal's massive arms and a near-perfect v-taper is probably unmatched in the open division. Veteran bodybuilders such as Samir Bannout and Milos Sarcev have been impressed by Michal's physique. The Slovakia-born bodybuilder has been coached by Alexander Hlobik.

The only disadvantage for Krizo might be his inexperience in competing against the best bodybuilders. But we can expect the contender to overcome this disadvantage.

We can definitely see Krizo finishing in the top 10 this time around. Jay Cutler has predicted Michal to be the first callout in this year's competition.

#4 Blessing Awodibu

Blessing Awodibu, the Irish bodybuilder, is another exciting competitor on this year's roster. He weighs between 235-245 lbs but this will be his debut Olympia appearance due to several reasons. He earned his pro card at the 2017 IFBB Diamond Cup.

Awodibu's legs were considered to be the weakest part of his physique but he has made some excellent improvements. Those resulted in his victories in the 2022 New York and Indy Pro competitions. Awodibu has some good conditioning, proportions, and muscle definition which will be something to watch out for.

Even though he may not win the title this year, he can certainly prove to be a tough competitor and may even secure a top-10 finish. So everyone should keep an eye on Blessing from Ireland.

#5 Samson Dauda

Samson Dauda, the 2021 Arnold Classic UK runner-up, will make his Olympia debut this year. He is nicknamed 'The Nigerian Lion'. The 30-year-old bodybuilder had several podium finishes in 2021.

Dauda's size and muscle mass has impressed everyone in the bodybuilding community. He is said to have bulked up to 300 lbs-plus physique at the end of the off-season. The Nigerian Lion expects to finish in the top 10 at this year's Mr Olympia.

Former bodybuilder Chris Cormier claimed that if Samson can control his mid-section, he can do damage at the 2022 edition of the big event.

Samson has a realistic chance of finishing in the top 10, so all his competitors and fans will be keeping an eye on the Nigerian Lion.

