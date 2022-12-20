"I don't promise to win or to lose" - Big Ramy on losing title at 2022 Mr. Olympia

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, considered to be one of the title contenders of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, finished in a shocking fifth place. If Big Ramy had won the title, it would have been his third consecutive Mr. Olympia title.

After missing out on the 2022 Mr. Olympia title, Ramy posted a 10-minute video on Instagram, in which he spoke about the results and his future plans. He captioned the video:

"We will never give up. I will be back."

He first addressed his Egyptian followers in Arabic, and then towards the end, Ramy spoke in English so that his supporters around the world could understand what he said earlier in the video. Big Ramy said,

"I promise you guys I will do my best to get back again stronger than ever. I don’t promise to win or to lose, I respect other people. But I will say I will do my best like I have done my whole life to be number 1 again."

He continued,

"I can say it to all the competitors in the middle east, we can come back from this. I really appreciate all the people’s support around the world."

At the start of the video, Ramy congratulated the 2022 Mr. Olympia winner Hadi Choopan. He added,

"From the beginning, I have to say congratulations to Hadi. He deserves it. He is the Mr. Olympia right now. He tried for many years to be in this place. And I respect that and also I'm really thankful for all the competitors fighting for one reason to be a good face for bodybuilding."

Ramy further said,

"It’s my game. I love this game from the beginning and I always tried to bring my best because it is my hobby. I loved everyone and loved my game and I need to also say I have been broken many times in my life and this is not the first time. But I always came back stronger than ever."

Big Ramy further spoke about how he finished second in the 2017 Mr. Olympia and then faced a setback when he finished sixth in the 2018 Mr. Olympia. Ramy later returned to win the 2020 Mr. Olympia.

Big Ramy concluded the video by saying,

"I will be back stronger than ever. Love you all. I will do my best. Thank you so much. This is Big Ramy."

What's next for Big Ramy after the 2022 Mr. Olympia?

Big Ramy finished fifth and earned a prize of $30,000 at the 2022 Mr. Olympia open division. So what's next for him in the sport of bodybuilding? As he had mentioned in his Instagram video, Ramy will continue bodybuilding and is already looking forward to next year's Mr. Olympia.

According to Fitness Volt, George Farah claimed that Elssbiay was not at his best the previous year. He stated that if Ramy doesn't make the required adjustments, he might have a tough time competing against the young and upcoming bodybuilders. But finishing outside the top three and in fifth place would have been a wake-up call for Mamdouh.

Big Ramy might have to work harder than ever to reclaim his throne.

