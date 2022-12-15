How many Mr. Olympia titles does Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay have?

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay is an IFBB professional bodybuilder from Egypt who also works as a personal trainer, business owner, and fitness instructor. His most notable accomplishment was becoming the current and defending Mr Olympia champion in the years 2020 and 2021.

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay has won two Mr Olympia titles. He will be participating in Mr Olympia 2022 to defend his title.

Mr Olympia 2020

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay won the Mr Olympia competition for the first time in the 2020 edition of the event. He became just the second Arab bodybuilder to get the honor since the competition's inception in 1965. 'The Lion of Lebanon' Samir Bannout won in 1983.

Ramy was supposed to participate earlier this year to earn a spot in the Mr Olympia competition, but he was sick with the COVID-19 virus and had to give it a miss.

He received a special invitation to the Mr Olympia competition this year and turned up in the finest physical condition of his life. He crushed the field and made the seven-time Mr Olympia Phil Heath and the incumbent champion Brandon Curry appear little in comparison.

Mr Olympia 2021

Big Ramy, who is 303 pounds heavy, claimed that this year's Mr Olympia will bring 'Winter is Coming' theme to Orlando once more. Ramy did not, however, exhibit the acute conditioning that earned him the crown in 2020 during the prejudging.

He appeared more vulnerable in several of the frontal postures, which gave some of his rivals a chance to overtake him and win the championship. This became especially clear during the prejudging when the judges singled out Big Ramy for comparison to former Mr Olympia Brandon Curry.

Big Ramy, though, got in better enough shape in time to defeat Brandon and win his second Mr Olympia. Ramy dominates the competition with his enormous legs and back and commanding presence onstage due to his overpowering size.

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay's life

He was born in the Kafr El Sheikh Governorate's Al-Sebea region, in the vicinity of Baltim City. Before beginning his professional training, he worked as a fisherman in Kuwait. He has had two marriages.

Just three years after he began training, Elssbiay received his professional card, after taking home the overall prize at the 2012 Amateur Olympia in Kuwait City. Elssbiay joined Kuwait's Oxygen Gym in 2010.

By 2011, he had reached 200 pounds, and in 2012, during the Amateur Olympia in Kuwait, he weighed 286 pounds and was crowned the winner. Elssbiay competed in his first IFBB Pro event in 2013, winning the New York Pro. He won the Mr Olympia title in 2020.

He failed to qualify for the 2020 Europa Pro Bodybuilding Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 in October of that year.

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay eyes Mr Olympia 2022

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, the current Mr Olympia champion, recently participated in an Instagram live with Phil Heath, the seven-time Mr Olympia winner. Big Ramy discussed his competitive preparations during the live session.

The two-time champion is prepared to enter Mr Olympia 2022 competition. Big Ramy spoke with Phil Heath about the difficulties that a defending champion must overcome when taking part in his subsequent match.

Ramy argues that the champion must put in a tremendous amount of effort to appear even bigger and better than before, as a result of the expectations others have of them. Anything different would disappoint the audience, and even the judges would give a lower score.

Even Ronnie Coleman has backed him to win the Mr Olympia title for the third consecutive time.

