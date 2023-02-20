“Impressed with Samson’s physique” - Samir Bannout predicts top 3 for 2023 Arnold Classic

Samir Bannout, a former IFBB bodybuilder who won the 1983 Mr. Olympia crown, is considered to have one of the greatest physiques on stage in the most prestigious bodybuilding event.

In a recent episode of The Muscle Maturity Podcast on the YouTube channel called Old School Labs, Bannout backed Samson Dauda to win the 2023 Arnold Classic:

"I’m impressed with Samson’s physique honestly. I just love the way he’s put together properly. If we get that quality, you know that onion skin, honestly, he has an advantage. No disrespect to anybody else. I like Nick; he’s improving, but man Samson’s body, I’m heavily impressed by his overall."

Samir Bannout predicts his top 3 for the 2023 Arnold Classic

With just two weeks away, the 2023 Arnold Classic is already turning out to be a hot topic. The 1983 Mr. Olympia, Samir Bannout, has also jumped in to share his views on who will be in the top three in the second most prestigious bodybuilding competition.

According to Bannout, if Samson Dauda's fitness matches that of his opponents, he would be the clear winner of the 2023 Arnold Classic. He also added that Nick Walker is 'incredible,' but is not as genetically blessed as Dauda.

Samir Bannout's top 3 for the 2023 Arnold Classic:

Samson Dauda Nick Walker Andrew Jacked

Bodybuilding legends other than Bannout are also rooting for Samson Dauda to win. Before the competition, Dauda's mentor, Milos Sarcev, was optimistic about his student. When he appeared on The Menace podcast with Dennis James, Sarcev said that if judges favor shape in Ohio, Samson would easily win the show. Meanwhile, Dennis James chose Ramy to win, with Chris Cormier extending his support for Nick Walker.

Samir Bannout also shared his views on the two-time Mr. Olympia winner, Big Ramy's participation. According to Bannout, despite Ramy's recent update, it is unclear if he has improved significantly since his last Olympic performance.

Bannout is confident that Ramy will win the 2023 Arnold Classic if he enters 'ultra-shredded' after watching reels of Samson Dauda.

Big Ramy underwent intravenous stem cell treatment to revitalize his physique. The former two-time champion posted an odd physique update a few days ago, showcasing his allegedly better back but skipping any bodybuilding postures. Samir Bannout reviewed the field as the Arnold Classic drew near and provided his top three predictions.

The 2023 Arnold Classic is the most dramatic

Although every time a bodybuilding event takes place, there are several twists and turns. But this year's AC has seen so many dramatic turns like never before.

Earlier in January, after the 2023 AC announced its roster, Blessing Awodibu and Charles Griffen withdrew from the tournament. At the time, none of the top five Olympia finishers from the previous year were announced to participate in Ohio. The decision by the Arnold Sports organizers to increase the prize money for the Open winner to $300,000 swiftly altered that, though.

Nick Walker, who placed third at the 2022 Olympia, entered the fray as a result of the additional incentive. Patrick Moore and Andrew Jacked both made their separate entries known shortly after. Fans anticipated that Big Ramy would take a break after finishing fifth and losing the crown, but he signed up to participate again the following month.

