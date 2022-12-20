What happened at Samson Dauda's Mr. Olympia debut?

Samson Dauda is one of the most talented bodybuilders who has burst onto the scene in the past few years. He made his Mr. Olympia debut during this year's competition. Samson is nicknamed "The Nigerian Lion."

Several former bodybuilders and fans predicted Samson to clinch a top-ten finish in the 2022 Mr. Olympia, and he didn't disappoint. Competing against bodybuilders from across the world, Samson Dauda finished sixth, just one spot below the top five. With many considering this year's Mr. Olympia to be one of the toughest in recent times, Dauda finishing sixth in his debut at Mr. Olympia is regarded as an achievement.

After the conclusion of the Mr. Olympia competition, Samson Dauda posted a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"Never ever in my wildest dreams, I would have dreamt of being Number 6 Best Bodybuilder in the world, let alone in my first ever @mrolympiallc ! Words cannot describe how I'm feeling and how proud I am.of our achievement. One thing is for sure, I love Bodybuilding! Thank you to @ifbb_pro_league and @bevsgym @t_manion and all the judges for giving me this honour, I truly feel blessed 🙏🏾 This has been the weekend I'll never forget ❤️"

Dauda claimed that the Mr. Olympia weekend was something he won't forget. The bodybuilder also stated that he loved bodybuilding.

Samson Dauda opens up on his sixth-place finish at Mr. Olympia

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Samson said:

"Wow, wow, what a weekend. This by far the most amazing weekend I can remember in my life. Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would be able to get this placing at my first Olympia."

The bodybuilder claimed that he was over the moon and added:

"I just want to say thank you to all of you for supporting me. Thank you to IFBB pro league. Thank you to the Olympia. I'm over the moon. Honestly, I've never felt so happy. So grateful. So honored to be in this position. And man...It's crazy...It's crazy to think where I was just literally a year ago, two years ago now."

Samson Dauda claimed that finishing sixth in Mr. Olympia was beyond belief. He stated that he was out of words to express his feelings. Dauda then acknowledged the people involved in his journey, including his coach Milos Sarcev and sponsor, 'Hosstile.'

The Nigerian Lion said it meant the world to him to be in this position. Dauda claimed he felt blessed. Towards the end of the video, he again stated that he loved bodybuilding and felt truly honored.

Who are the other five bodybuilders who finished above Samson Dauda?

Samson Dauda finished sixth in this year's Mr. Olympia. But who are the other five bodybuilders who finished above Samson? The 2022 Mr. Olympia Open Division title was won by the Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan.

The runner-up was Derek Lunsford. This was his debut in the Mr. Olympia open division. He was the 212 Olympia champion in 2021. 2021 Arnold Classic champion Nick Walker claimed third place.

Brandon Curry finished in fourth place, followed by Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay in fifth. Ramy finishing in fifth place was one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Poll : 0 votes