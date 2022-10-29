Samson Dauda has been climbing up the Men's Open Division over the past two years, slowly but surely. The 5'11" mass monster from Nigeria had a great off-season, blowing up to an enormous 320 lbs (145kg).

However, with less than eight weeks left for the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Samson unveiled a physique update and quad shot that has sparked interest throughout the bodybuilding community.

Samson Dauda Shows Off Insane Quad Development

In an Instagram post on Thursday, October 27, Samson Dauda shared a side shot of his legs, revealing the hard work he has been putting in over the past year. The picture quickly grabbed the attention of the bodybuilding community, with fans expressing their awe and disbelief at the level of quad and hamstring development on him.

On Monday, October 24, Samson Dauda shared his progress eight weeks out from Mr. Olympia. Through a posing session, he showcased the major improvements he has made throughout his preparation. Hitting a few mandatory poses, Samson has improved his chest, back, and legs considerably.

Samson's coach Milos posted a more detailed update, clearly displaying the improvements made throughout his prep.

All about Pro Bodybuilder Samson Dauda

The 30-year-old bodybuilder, commonly referred to as "The Nigerian Lion," has been working with former Mr. Universe winner and Serbian professional bodybuilder Milos Sarcev.

Under Milos, Samson has made incredible improvements to his physique in less than a year. Although from Nigeria, he currently resides in the United Kingdom.

Samson Dauda started his bodybuilding journey in 2014. On the Fit Rockstar show hosted by Isabelle Turell, Samson shared stories on his introduction to bodybuilding:

“I was playing rugby for the town I was living in at the time, and the guys I was in the changing room with would say ‘Wow, you have a great physique on you. Have you ever thought about competing?’” Dauda recalled. “I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’”

After receiving many positive comments on his physique, Samson approached his gym owner Chris Jones for more information. However, he was discouraged after learning about the lengthy and grueling dieting process.

But after watching the 2013 Mr. Olympia contest, which was won by Phil "The Gift Heath," Samson explained how he changed his decision:

“I was just blown away by it. I was like oh my god. It just kind of caught me at that point, and I was like ‘ok, you know what? I want to do this.’”

His first show was at a small event for beginners in his town in 2014. It did not take long for Samson to learn the ropes, and he felt comfortable on stage almost immediately. One of the promoters invited him to compete with the main class - and the rest is history.

He won his Pro card in 2017, winning the Diamond Cup Rome. He finished fifth in the Open Class in his pro debut at the EVLS Pro Showdown.

After a string of mediocre placings, Samson reasserted his dominance with a second-place finish at the 2021 Arnold Classic UK, revealing a more complete and muscular package than ever.

The year 2021 proved to be a turning point in Samson Dauda's career as he steamrolled through the Open Division with a string of victories:

2021 Yamamoto Cup Pro - 3rd

2021 KO Egypt Pro - 3rd

2021 EVLS Prague Pro - 1st

2021 Romania Muscle Fest Pro - 2nd

In 2022, Samson finished fourth at the Arnold Classic USA. A week later, he placed fourth again at the 2022 Boston Pro. Blessed with a massive frame, round muscle bellies, and a tight waist, Samson will be a huge threat at the 2022 Olympia, which will take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino between December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Samson is also known for his impeccable posing routine and stage presence, with many fans comparing him to legendary bodybuilders like Kai "The Predator" Greene and Flex Wheeler.

Although this will be Samson Dauda's debut Olympia appearance, he has the right genetics and years of experience on his side. While going up against the likes of Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, Hadi Choopan, Andrew Jacked, Hunter Labrada, and Nick Walker will not be an easy task, the Nigerian Lion will be aiming for a top three placing at the Olympia.

