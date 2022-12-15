Mr. Olympia 2022: Jay Cutler’s top 4 predictions 

Mr. Olympia 2022 is just around the corner. Ahead of the event, bodybuilding icon Jay Cutler has come out to reveal his predictions for the event. The four-time Mr. Olympia winner said that the defending two-time champion Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay will repeat the title.

Cutler enjoyed a successful run in the competition a decade ago. The bodybuilder has placed his bets on the upcoming event. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cutler said who he was rooting for. Backing Big Ramy to defend the title, the 49-year-old said that Brandon Curry would finish runner-up.

Speaking about his Mr. Olympia predictions in a YouTube video, Jay Cutler said:

“A hell of a lineup this year. I think Ramy is going to repeat. Brandon has a really good shot too. Brandon’s looking good. I didn’t see what he looked like peeled down but I think those two honestly are going to be your top. Brandon could do the impossible and get the title back like I did. Hadi and William are going to battle for third and fourth. They compare well. But then after that, it’s a crap shoot. You got Walker, Hunter, Derek Lunsford; those guys too.”

He added:

“We had a conversation about Michal Krizo, who we haven’t seen against anyone but he’s not a small guy. He looks in really great shape. He could stir it up a it, he could be a wild card. Then you got Andrew and Iain, those guys are going to be very problematic. There’s just so many great talented guys.”

Here are Jay Cutler’s top 4 picks for Mr. Olympia 2022:

Big Ramy Brandon Curry William Bonac Hadi Choopan

It is pertinent to note that two-time Mr. Olympia Big Ramy will tie Sergio Oliva and Frank Zane, who have three titles. With the win, the bodybuilder will also be just one Olympia win short of tying Cutler’s record of four (2006-07, 2009, 2010).

As Cutler mentioned, Brandon Curry remains Ramy’s biggest competition. The bodybuilder placed second to the Egyptian in 2020 and 2021. The American will look to take the win this year. It is also smart for Cutler not to count out Hadi Choopan. Having ranked third in 2021, the Iranian has been a favorite for many this year.

Jay Cutler lauds Andrew Jacked ahead of the competition

Jay Cutler also heaped praise on Andrew Jacked. Lauding him for his performances in the past year, Cutler backed Jacked to become Bodybuilder of the Year.

He said:

“If Andrew Jacked was shredded, shredded, he might be very dangerous to crack the top spot. I’m not so sure after seeing him in UK that he’s going to shock the world from the back side… Him and Krizo are phenomenal.”

He added:

“I would give it to Andrew as bodybuilder of the year. For Michal to switch and get Pro card and earn the Olympia invite, that’s never been done.”

The Mr. Olympia competition will take place from December 15 to 18 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

