2x Olympia champ Big Ramy set for guest pose at the 2023 Pittsburgh Pro 

Before the 2022 Mr. Olympia, former champion Big Ramy had the most illustrious time of his career. But after the latest edition of the most prestigious bodybuilding event, in which he was placed fifth, Big Ramy saw an unexpected downfall in his career.

He then participated in the 2023 Arnold Classic and finished fourth. Despite his loss, experts and fans lauded his physique as he has improved a lot since Mr. Olympia in December last year.

However, Big Ramy is set to appear at the 2023 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro. The news was shared on the official Instagram account of the tournament. They revealed all the guest posers for Jim Manion's 2023 NPC-IFBB Pro Pittsburgh. The caption read:

"The Guest Posers at Jim Manion’s 2023 NPC-IFBB Pro Pittsburgh expanded to 8 now!"

The captain explained that initially, it was Shaun Clarida, Derek Lunsford, Hunter Labrada, Nick Walker, and Chris Bumstead, who were supposed to guest appear on the show.

"Originally it was 2-Time IFBB Pro 212 Olympia Shaun Clarida with Derek Lunsford, Hunter Labrada, and Nick Walker! Special Appearance will be 4-Time IFBB Pro Classic Physique Olympia Champion Chris Bumstead! (Chris will not be guest posing.)"

They have also invited other big names, including two-time Mr. Olympia winner Big Ramy, to guest pose.

"Now the Guest Posers include 2-Time IFBB Pro Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, 2023 IFBB Pro Arnold Classic Champion Samson Dauda & Rafael Brandao!"

The competition is slated to be a two-day affair and will be held from May 12 to May 13.

"You won’t want to miss this contest on May 12th-13th!"

Big Ramy missed out on the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro

The Pittsburgh Pro was swiftly elevated to the top of the bodybuilding calendar due to the association of the Manion family with it. Last year’s Pittsburgh Pro saw a handful of outstanding guest-posing appearances.

Mamdouh Elssbiay was initially scheduled to perform, but he was unable to do so due to flight problems. Even Ramy's trainer Dennis James was disappointed with him for missing out.

Ramy apologized profusely to Jim Manion and the IFBB Pro League for skipping the guest-posting commitment. Elssbiay was replaced by 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up Derek Lunsford, who along with Nick Walker, Hunter Labrada, and Brandon Curry stole the show.

Changes in the bodybuilding world since the last Pittsburgh Pro

The Men’s Open division has experienced substantial modifications since the last Pittsburgh Pro. Hadi Choopan has the title in Iran now that Ramy is no longer the reigning champion.

Big Ramy got intravenous stem cell therapy following his fifth-place finish at the Olympia in December of last year. He quickly entered the Arnold Classic, where the winner would get a $300,000 payment.

Samson Dauda dominated the contest with his physique and took first place. With Andrew Jacked winning bronze in his first show, Nick Walker came in second.

Ramy came in fourth place and made it obvious that he had no plans to stop competing anytime soon. The former champion plans to make up for his prior absence in Pittsburgh this May to launch his 2023 Olympia campaign.

Athletes representative Cicherillo described Dauda and Lunsford as equal contenders for the title of 'The Persian Wolf'. This is in light of Dauda's recent victory in Ohio and Lunsford's placing as Hadi Choopan's runner-up.

The Pittsburgh Pro guest posing lineup will, to the delight of fans, provide a preview of what will be happening on stage at the upcoming Olympia.

