"5 rules of success" - Arnold Schwarzenegger gives weekend challenge in the latest edition of his daily newsletter

When the term bodybuilding comes to mind, the name Arnold Schwarzenegger strikes automatically. The seven-time Olympia champion has made a huge stature for his name in the health and fitness industry.

With a vision to improve everyone's health across the globe, Arnold started a daily newsletter called The Pump Daily. Every day he shares advice and various tactics to improve the lifestyle.

In the most recent edition of his daily newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a weekend challenge. He shared his five rules of success, writing:

"We've shared some mindset tools in the past, but this weekend, we want to take it to the next level by using Arnold's '5 Rules of Success' to create a framework for more success, happiness, and results. Habits and having a clear vision are the foundation, but these things take time, repetition, and support."

What are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five rules of success?

According to his daily newsletter, the five rules are as follows:

Have a clear vision Never think small. Think big Ignore the naysayers Work your ass off Don’t just take, give back

What is Arnold Schwarzenegger's weekend challenge?

In the most recent edition of The Pump Daily, the Terminator star gave his subscribers a weekend challenge. He also urged them to give it a try and then share their response on Arnold's Twitter and Instagram.

The weekend challenge is to take each of Arnold's five rules of success and apply them to see the difference:

"For this challenge, take each of Arnold’s 'rules,' apply them to your life, and commit to the actions you’re going to take. Some of this might feel familiar for those who have been receiving these emails for months (like creating your vision). But other elements should force you to identify what stands in your way and where you might be holding yourself back."

Later on, the newsletter said that each rule would focus on shaping life and how to use these rules to tackle the problem when the negative surroundings affect the growth and happenings of life:

"With each rule, be honest, and focus on how you can make the most of your life. Are you thinking big? If so, what are you doing to make it a reality? Do you have naysayers (it could even be your own internal voice)? If so, what is being said and how are you going to ignore the noise?"

What subscribers need to do is write down the things that would happen after applying any of Arnold Schwarzenegger's rules of success.

"Write down how you can incorporate each rule into your life right now. You don’t have to take a long time."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a motivational quote for his subscribers.

"Sometimes the only thing that stands between you and your goals is a better plan."

The Austrian Oak has had an illustrious career in both bodybuilding and acting. But his love for fitness never faded despite retiring. Just last week, he shared tricks to use coffee as a bad night's relief. In one of the newsletters, he shared bad mood-buster tricks too. All that Arnie aims for is a better and healthier lifestyle.

