"People photoshop it" - 6x Figure Olympia Cydney Gillon explains importance of 'self-love' for young bodybuilders

Cydney Gillon is a six-time Figure Olympia champion. She is considered one of the best bodybuilders in the Figure Olympia division. Gillon is currently on a six-time Figure Olympia winning streak.

The American bodybuilder earned her pro card by competing in the figure division of the 2012 NPC National Championships. She finished in fourth place at the IFBB Toronto Supershow in 2014.

Cydney Gillon finished in ninth place in her debut Ms. Figure Olympia competition. The American bodybuilder has been competing in several competitions since rising to the spotlight.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel on February 15, 2023, Cydney advised the new bodybuilders who are finding their feet in the sport. The six-time Ms. Figure Olympia champion said:

"Do not compare yourself to anybody else, especially if it's an Instagram picture. People photoshop it left and right, people getting all these filters, angles, everything. Nothing matters until you are on stage that day. That's all that matters. That's all you can judge and that is literally it."

She continued:

"My main thing I want you to take away is focus on yourself, allow this journey to be nothing but positive. That all starts with that self-love and knowing when to take those critiques and where to place them and how to move through life while navigating the sport."

Cydney Gillon advised the young bodybuilders not to worry about anyone else who looks excellent off the stage.

Cydney Gillon shares some advice about self-love

While speaking on her YouTube channel, Cydney Gillon shared some advice regarding self-love that could help guarantee a positive experience. The six-time Ms. Figure Olympia Champion said:

"I always tell people is to focus on yourself, that's going to be very very crucial but in that same breath you have to make sure that you love yourself through and through before you start a sport that is subjective and that is literally meant to judge you on a high platform."

Cydney Gillon continued:

"So, If you have all those outside factors coming in, you're trying to make sure that you don't lose that self esteem and that it's a positive experience for you, you need to know who you are on the front end and be stable in that. Having the mentality where you can take the criticism and grow from it."

She also encouraged people to take constructive criticism:

"Besides having that self love, recognizing that no matter what you do or how you do it, you are going to have to work. That's the second thing. In the midst of that work, you need to focus on yourself and make sure that you are giving 150 percent.

"Don't prepare yourself to complain. Sit with what you've been able to do and be honest with yourself in terms of how much work you've actually put in to what's happened. But also recognize that everybody is not going to win and you have to be okay with that."

These words of advice from Cydney could be helpful for bodybuilders starting their careers in the sport. Not only bodybuilders, even we can follow some of the words by Cydney.

