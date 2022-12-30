“That is food festival”- 6x Figure Olympia champ Cydney Gillon on incorporating cheat meals into her diet

Cydney Gillon earned her sixth Figure award in the 2022 Ms. Olympia, which was held from December 16 to 17 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the Olympia, Gillon had a week off before coming up with the concept of "food festivals". She thinks of the "food festival" as a 24-hour time where she may eat whatever she wants. In a recent YouTube video, Cydney Gillon explained how she effectively incorporated cheat meals into her strict diet.

“Food festival means for a certain period of time, whether that’s four days or five days, I eat whatever I want, as much as I want, all day long from 12 o’clock start of the first day to 12 o’clock end of the next day. That is food festival.”

Cydney Gillon's food festival

The reigning six-time figure Olympia took to her YouTube channel to tell her fans about the cheat meals she followed after the Ms. Olympia competition. She explained how being the best is directly proportional to doing what others cannot do.

“If I’m trying to be the best, you don’t really have a chance to take a break from that. You can find nuances where you’re getting a little bit more freedom in there, but at the end of the day, you kinda have to love the process from start to finish. If you want to be the best you have to do what others will not do.”

Cheat meals provide Gillon with a mental respite so she may re-energize for her upcoming professional performance. She advised against overindulging in junk food and said she enjoys the flexibility to select any cuisine she wants to eat when there is no competition.

There is no disputing the success she has had over the past several years, despite her seemingly unconventional strategy for cheat meals. Gillon, who has won the Figure Olympia six times, plans to win it again in 2023.

Glorious Cydney Gillon

The 58th Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend was held recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, the center of global entertainment. More than 400 participants from 11 main divisions traveled to Sin City for the most prestigious fitness competition in the world.

Cydney Gillon, the six-time Figure Olympia champion (Image via Cydney Gillon Peach Classic)

Cydney Gillon, the reigning Figure Olympia champion, first gained widespread attention when she finished ninth there in 2014. Shortly after, she took first place in the 2015 IFBB Wings of Strength Chicago Pro. She kept trying to place in the top 10 at the 2015 Arnold Sports Festival while competing on several platforms.

After placing third at the Arnold Classic Australia, Gillon went on to have one of her best seasons ever. She put on a dominant performance to win the Pittsburgh Pro two months later. Before hitting the podium at the 2016 Olympia, she placed third at the New York Pro.

Cydney Gillon almost missed taking first place in 2016, but she returned and won the competition in 2017. She set a new standard for aspiring Figure competitors and proved her superiority by defending the championship year after year, first winning it.

Gillon wins Figure Olympia 2022 (Image via Instagram/@w_wittmannphoto)

To start the year off right in 2022, Gillon won the Arnold Classic. She joined the Olympia competition with the hopes of securing a sixth victory and extending her lead over the opposition. In addition to defending against veterans like Natalia Soltero and Jessica Reyes Padilla, Gillon was given the task of facing Lola Montez and Jossie Nathali Alarcon Becerra.

Ultimately, Cydney Gillon won and firmly established herself as the 2022 Ms. Olympia's Figure Class Champion. She indulged in a fantastic cheat meal to mark a significant achievement.

Poll : 0 votes