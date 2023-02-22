"I need to give my mind a break" - Akim Williams reveals his 'hardcore' prep for 2023 Arnold Classic

Akim Williams will look forward to making a mark at the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. The 2023 Arnold Classic is just days away, and several competitors are working extremely hard to showcase their best physiques in the competition.

Williams claimed the overall title at the 2013 North American Championships. This victory was instrumental in Akim Williams announcing his arrival into the world of bodybuilding. His next biggest win came in the 2016 IFBB Tampa Pro. This victory helped him gain an invitation to the 2016 Mr. Olympia.

On his debut Mr. Olympia, Akim finished in 15th place. Since then, he has been competing in many bodybuilding competitions. In 2019 alone, Williams competed in six shows. Despite improvements during the 2020 and 2021 Mr. Olympia, the bodybuilder didn't have a great 2022 Mr. Olympia.

He finished in 16th place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. In a recent interview with Muscular Development, Akim spoke about his preparations for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic, saying he thought of taking some time off post the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Akim Williams said:

"Yeah. It’s been a lot of prep. I’ve been going since last August, from Tampa then to the Olympia and now this. I think after the Arnold I'll take a break. I was thinking about maybe doing the New York Pro but maybe I need to give my mind a break."

The host stated that Akim has a few good years left in his bodybuilding career. Replying to the statement above, the 2016 IFBB Tampa Pro champion said that he still has a few emotions left in the tank. The host then asked Akim what prep he was doing differently for the Arnold Classic than the prep for the Olympia.

Akim Williams said:

"We’ve been doing a lot of carb cycling. So, a couple days I would have almost like zero carbs then I’ll have a high carb day but it’s all clean stuff. No cheat meals none of that stuff. Just stay on the hardcore diet the whole time. Sometimes, we increase the carbs and then we take it out. This time around definitely no cheat meals. It’s a different kind of prep."

Williams will be looking to display his best physique at the 2023 Arnold Classic. He will face off against Nick Walker, William Bonac, Shaun Clarida, Big Ramy, and several other bodybuilders at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Akim Williams speaks at the 2022 Mr. Olympia

While speaking about his preparations for the 2023 Arnold Classic, Akim Williams also spoke about his performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The 2016 IFBB Tampa Pro champion said:

"Honestly, Friday really screwed me over because we had to wait so long and I was backstage at like 6:30 and we got there like 11:00 or 11:30, whatever. I didn't bring the meals I needed to keep me going while I was backstage. I definitely flattened out before I even got on the stage. So, lesson learned from that."

He further continued:

"You never know how long they'll take. I definitely learned that the harder way and I wasn't prepared for that long wait. Definitely the longest I've ever had to wait. I've never experienced anything like that before."

While the 2022 Mr. Olympia didn't go as planned for Akim Williams, he will look to perform better at the 2023 Mr. Olympia later this year.

