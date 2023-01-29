"Andrew is my dark horse" - Flex Lewis predicts 2023 Arnold Classic top 10

Flex Lewis has spoken out about the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. Lewis is a former professional bodybuilder who has won a record seven consecutive 212 Mr Olympia titles. He announced his retirement last year in the month of May.

Lewis recently had an interaction with Iain Valliere, Justin Shier, Guy Cisterino, and Fouad Abiad. The video was posted on the YouTube channel of Fouad Abiad.

The former bodybuilder predicted Nick Walker would win this year's Arnold Classic and also termed Andrew Jacked as a dark horse.

"I can't wait to really see if Ramy is able to bring a better look next to Nick. Andrew (Jacked) is my dark horse. Samson to me is a year or maybe two years of added muscle in the right areas, maturity, and then you're talking about a completely different monster. I feel like Samson (Dauda) will be a threat in any f**king show he participates in the future. As the conversation goes with Andrew, everyone is talking about Andrew and his future. And I think Samson needs to be added to that conversation."

Flex Lewis continued:

"Bonac, I don't really know what kind of Bonac is going to turn up at the Arnold. Obviously, he's a previous champion and for me to even have Bonac in what is it, fifth, and was it two years ago he won it. It's wild, right."

Lewis said the fickleness of the sports is the crazy thing about bodybuilding. One minute, a bodybuilder is on the throne and the next, he is not even talked about. He described bodybuilding as a "beautiful cruel sport."

Flex Lewis then shared his views about Shaun Clarida, the two-time 212 Mr Olympia champion.

"If they judge and they look at Shaun (Clarida) and they kind of like, put the blinkers on, you know, look at him, he's a f**king Ronnie Coleman in a 212 size. And I know Shaun never misses. I think that he's going to be lost there with the height of what's there."

In the past few weeks, several high-profile names have entered the line-up to compete for the 2023 Arnold Classic. This was after the prize money was increased to a record $300,000.

Nick Walker, who finished third in the 2022 Mr Olympia, also clinched the People's Champ Award. He will be entering the competition in top form.

Even Walker initially said he wouldn't be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic but reversed his decision in the past few weeks. Big Ramy, the 2020 and 2021 Mr Olympia, couldn't even secure a top-three finish in the 2022 edition. Ramy finished in fifth place.

On January 20, 2023, it was announced that the two-time Mr Olympia will be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Predictions for the 2023 Arnold Classic by Flex Lewis

The top 10 of the 2023 Arnold Classic, as predicted by Flex Lewis during his interaction with Fouad Abiad, is given below.

Nick Walker Big Ramy Andrew Jacked Samson Dauda William Bonac Shaun Clarida Akim Williams Justin Rodriguez Kamal Elgargni Patrick Moore

The Arnold Classic Sports Festival will be held from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

