"Business is business" - Shaun Clarida ready to take on Nick Walker at 2023 Arnold Classic

Shaun Clarida is the reigning 212 Olympia Champion. He won his second 212 Olympia title last month at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition held in Las Vegas from December 15 to 18.

Clarida's previous 212 title at Mr. Olympia was during the 2020 edition. Then in 2021, he tasted defeat at the hands of the new champion of the 212 division, Derek Lunsford. Shaun Clarida then made a strong comeback in 2022 by winning the 212 Olympia title at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

During the livestream on the YouTube channel of OlympiaTV, Terrick El Guindy, Robert Cicherillo, Shaun Clarida, and Flex Wheeler were involved in an interaction. During the interaction, Shaun discussed his performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia and his future plans.

Clarida is set to compete in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic in March. With Nick Walker confirming that he will be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic, Clarida will face tough competition from 'The Mutant' (Nick Walker's nickname). Speaking about competing against Nick Walker, Shaun Clarida said:

"Yeah, I just saw that today (Nick Walker entering the 2023 Arnold Classic). Listen, business is business, it is what is it. We can be friends off the stage but when I get on that stage, again, it's all business. I'm there to beat everybody that steps on that stage, period. Listen, we can be friends before the stage, and after I win and beat them all on Saturday, I'll take them to breakfast on Sunday."

The reigning 212 Olympia champion spoke about the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Clarida said:

"It felt amazing (on the 2022 Mr. Olympia stage) obviously I had a lot of motivation going into the Olympia, obviously with losing the title and the chance to win it back. You know, my baby girl being born, I felt great. It was the best package to date. Made a lot of improvements, some from last year, and it felt good to get the title once again."

Robert Cicherillo stated that Shaun is a very smart bodybuilder when it comes to the bodybuilding business. When asked by Terrick whether he was expecting any modifications to his physique, Clarida said:

"No (I'm not making any modifications during prep) not at all. I play my own game. I know what works for me and what got me here. Obviously, we had a small rebound after the Olympia, but right now, we're bringing things down a little bit. We're going to bring that same look we brought to the Olympia, if not better."

Shaun will be gearing up to compete against a tough line-up of bodybuilders such as Samson Dauda and Nick Walker at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Flex Wheeler spoke about Shaun Clarida's performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia and the upcoming Arnold Classic

When asked whether Shaun Clarida's performance at the 2022 Olympia was the most dominant performance, the four-time Arnold Classic winner, Flex Wheeler, said:

"I do and Shaun can tell you what I texted him the day after the show. I said, bro, you could have been competitive and possibly won the Open division (at Olympia)."

When speaking about the 2023 Arnold Classic, former bodybuilder Flex Wheeler said,

"I don't actually see. I don't see a competition here (at the 2023 Arnold Classic). You know obviously everyone has to do their job but I don't see a competition here. As long as Shaun does his job, they're going to be chasing him and I mean no disrespect to nobody whatsoever."

Wheeler also claimed that the competition is all about match-ups. He strongly believes that Shaun Clarida has a high chance of claiming victory in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

