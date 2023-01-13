“The Mutant is back!” - Nick Walker confirmed to compete at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Bodybuilder Nick Walker had a great season last year when he placed third in the 2022 Mr. Olympia. It looks like he will continue to have a prosperous career as an IFBB Pro.

Walker and Arnold Sports' Instagram just made the announcement that "The Mutant" would participate in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

"THE MUTANT IS BACK! We are thrilled to announce that our 2021 Arnold Classic champion @nick_walker39 will once again be making his way to the stage in Columbus, this time in attempt to regain his title against a formidable field of some of the IFBB’s best competitors!"

Nick Walker joins Arnold Classic 2023 roaster

In the off-season, "The Mutant" got to work and returned with a fury. With a smaller waist and a more prominent v-taper, his physique upgrades during the lead-up to the Olympia demonstrated that he has advanced significantly since his previous appearance.

In the end, Walker moved up to the third place, trailing Hadi Choopan, the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion, and second-place finisher Derek Lunsford. Walker announced after the incredible performance that he would not compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic, although he did not fully rule out a comeback.

However, Arnold Sports' Instagram announced that Nick Walker will compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

The addition of Nick Walker to the roster gives it the much-needed flare that many felt was lacking. Many have expressed the need for more competitors in the Open division for the show due to the dearth of rivals on the roster.

Arnold Classic 2023 roster revealed

The Sports Festival, established in 1989 by Jim Lorimer and seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Arnold Schwarzenegger, has included competitions from some of the top bodybuilders in the world. Nothing has changed this year.

The annual Arnold Sports Festival, now in its 35th year, will take place from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio. The competition's entire lineup for each division was made public by the organizers.

Brandon Curry, the current champion, might not take the stage to defend his championship. Samson Dauda, who won the Men's Open and placed sixth in the 2022 Mr. Olympia, will try to make an impression in the second-most prestigious competition of the year. Blessing Awodibu, a budding star, was also included on the roster but withdrew earlier this week so that he could rest his body before practice.

Shaun Clarida, a two-time 212 Olympia champion, and Kamal Elgargni, another 212 Olympia victor, will participate in the Open division.

Former Olympia champion Samir Bannout thinks the 2023 Arnold Classic requires between 18 and 20 athletes to put on a fantastic display. Hunter Labrada and Derek Lunsford were asked to enter unexpectedly with him. The prize money for the winner of the Open category was also boosted by the organizers to a record $300,000.

Entire Arnold Classic 2023 line-up

Arnold Sports' Instagram revealed the entire lineup in a few days. However, Blessing Awodibu backed out a few weeks ago -

William Bonac

Samson Dauda

Shaun Clarida

Akim Williams

Charles Griffin

Justin Rodrigue

Kamal Elgargni

Blessing Awodibu (now replaced by Nick Walker)

