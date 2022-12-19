Hadi Choopan Mr. Olympia 2022: Height, country, previous results, coach and more

Hadi Choopan is a professional bodybuilder from Iran. He is best known for being a part of the 2022 Mr. Olympia and for competing consistently and serving as a member of the 'Iranian National Bodybuilding Team' from 2011 to 2016.
He has a sizable fan following and more than 1.5 million Instagram followers as a result of his gradual growth.
Hadi Choopan's Statistics
Weight - 200-220lbs (90.7-100kg)
Height - 5’7 (169 cm)
Age - 35 years (as of 2022)
Date of Birth - September 26, 1987
Nationality - Iranian
Hadi Choopan's Coach
Hadi Choopan's first coach in the initial stages of his career was Jamshid Owji. He later shifted to train with Hany Rambod.
Often known as "The Pro Creator," Hany Rambod has spent more than 20 years training championship-winning bodies. His bodybuilders have won a total of 22 Mr. Olympia titles, with the aid of his revolutionary FST-7 technique.
Chris Bumstead, the Classic Physique champion this year, also trained with Rambod. Even Dereck Lunsford, who placed second in the open category, received coaching from him.
Hadi Choopan's Life
Hadi Choopan was born in September 1987 in the southern Iranian province of Fars, in Sepidan County. He was a product of his region's faltering economy and was born into a very low-income household. Hadi was forced to start working at a young age as a result of these unfavorable circumstances. Along with doing building work, he began selling items.
Choopan was forced to work constantly, yet he still found time to become interested in bodybuilding. At the age of 13, he started on the road to becoming a professional bodybuilder in 2000.
Choopan started off by imitating other well-known bodybuilders' stances in front of his family. He first faced taunts and resistance from his friends and family because of his little stature. However, he broke all barriers with his determination to reach where he is today.
Previous records and results
2003-2011
- 15 Provincial Gold Medals
2008
- Babol National Tournament – 3rd
- Saari National Tournament – 2nd
2009
- Saari National Tournament – 2nd
- Rasht National Tournament – 2nd
2010
- Saari National Tournament – 1st
2011
- Mashhad National Tournament – 1st
2012
- WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships – Silver Medal
2013
- WBPF Asia Championships – Gold Medal/Overall
- WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships – Gold Medal
2014
- WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships – Gold Medal
2015
- WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships – Gold Medal
2017
- Mr. Olympia Amateur – Gold Medal/Overall
- IFBB Sheru Classic Pro – Silver Medal
- Asia Grand Prix – Silver Medal
- San Marino Pro – Silver Medal
2018
- Dubai Expo – Silver Medal
- IFBB Portugal Pro – 1st
- Asia Grand Prix – Gold Medal
2019
- IFBB Vancouver Pro – Gold Medal
- Mr. Olympia – 3rd
2020
- Mr. Olympia – 4th
2021
- Mr. Olympia – 3rd
2022
Hadi Choopan – Diet and Nutrition
Hadi Choopan plans his meals to help him achieve his goal of adding lean muscle. In actuality, he feels that improving one's nutrition is the key to looking toned. So for most of the year, he eats a lot of brown rice, avocados, and skinless chicken breasts.
His low levels of body fat are maintained by these slowly digesting nutrients, making the preparation for competitions simpler.
Choopan follows a rigorous diet and also takes several supplements. A few of his top picks are Whey Isolate, BCAA, L-Carnitine, Fish Oil and Multivitamin