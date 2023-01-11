“Expect a crazy comeback later” - Blessing Awodibu bows out of the 2023 Arnold Classic

Blessing Awodibu, the two-time Arnold Classic champion, is not a new name to the bodybuilding circuit. Despite his poor performance at Mr. Olympia 2022, fans expected him to be their favorite in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

Blessing just announced on Instagram that he will not be competing at the next 2023 Arnold Classic because he wants to improve his physique before entering another prep.

"Huge thanks to the @arnoldsports for the invite, one of my all time favourite show. but unfortunately I will not be doing the Arnold this year... Expect a crazy comeback later this year from #theboogieman"

Why did Blessing Awodibu opt out of the 2023 Arnold Classic

Blessing Awodibu recently revealed on Instagram that he will not be competing in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic due to a weak performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

In his Instagram caption, he wrote,

"Going off completely for almost 3 months after Indy and New York shows and travelling really affected my Olympia prep negatively, I definitely lost some muscle mass and I didn’t have enough time to fill out my physique before the Olympia."

Blessing intends to push into the first call-out at the 2023 Olympia later this year by making good use of the time to recover. Of course, he must first qualify by winning a professional show.

He further added,

"So right now I’m just giving my body the much needed time to bring my shape back before any prep"

Columbus, Ohio, will host the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival from March 2 to 5. The event's short contestant roster was hinted at by the organizers last week. One of the eight competitors was Blessing Awodibu, but it seems 'The Boogieman' has other ideas now.

Blessing Awodibu's career so far

Irish professional bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu is well-known for his enormous frame and shredded appearance.

Blessing believed his physique was substantial enough at the age of 18 to compete in his first bodybuilding competition. At the RIBBF show, he finished in fourth place despite not receiving the top score.

He became the amateur champion of the 2016 Arnold Classic, letting the world know just how talented he truly is. The following year, in his first international competition, Blessing Awodibu was able to build on this accomplishment by repeating it in 2017.

He later went on to obtain his Pro Card at the IFBB Diamond Cup in 2017. He went on to Portugal for the IFBB Diamond Cup in Espinho a week later, where he picked up another amateur victory to secure his second Pro Card.

In 2021, Awodibu became well-known for his enormous physique. He made a splash in the Indy Pro when he finished third in his IFBB Pro League debut. He then made a second appearance at the New York Pro and placed sixth there.

Blessing had an outstanding season in 2022, and he won the Indianapolis Pro. At the New York Pro, where he also won gold, he fed off that enthusiasm.

He is a powerhouse on the professional bodybuilding circuit and has evidence of pure strength and an unwavering will to achieve, having won two Arnold Classic championships and four IFBB overall championship crowns.

