"Be like Martyn Ford" - Lee Priest suggests Big Ramy to retire and act in movies

Big Ramy over the last few weeks has come across serious criticism after his showing in the 2023 Arnold Classic despite coming into the show significantly improved since his performance at the Olympia last year.

Calls for his retirement have come from a variety of sources, including fans and critics within the sport. The most significant one has come from former IFBB professional Bob Cicherillo, who openly stated that he believes Ramy does not have what it takes to compete at the Olympia. Cicherillo has now been joined by Lee Priest, who has also asked Ramy to retire and take up a career in the film industry like Martyn Ford. He stated his opinion on a recent episode of The Truth in Bodybuilding podcast along with Dave Palumbo.

"He can get a few tattoos and be like Martyn Ford, look at Martyn Ford, that guy. Of course, he’s kind of tall and freaky. He’s been in lots of movies."

After a career in bodybuilding, English athlete Martyn Ford turned to Hollywood to make an impact. He has appeared in blockbusters such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Sandman.

While there is nothing wrong with the path the Englishman has chosen for himself, Priest's statement raises the question of whether Ramy is being pressured into leaving the sport by critics.

It is indeed astonishing to see how the bodybuilding world has turned on Big Ramy, who was the reigning champion for the last two years before losing his title last year. Priest added to the conversation by addressing the brutal nature of the sport.

"That’s how it is in bodybuilding, you could win 10 shows, have one bad show, and it’s, ‘He’s done, he’s over.'"

Lee Priest believes there is an ongoing problem with Big Ramy's diet plan

Dieting is one of the most important facets of bodybuilding to maximize muscle gain, fat-loss, and ensure top-notch conditioning. According to Priest, there is an issue with the Egyptian's diet plan where sticking to the old plan which resulted in success won't work anymore.

"We all know, when your dieting, when he came in and won, you know, you can’t use the same diet every year. You got to change the diet. If you did it with the right formula and came in shredded, you’re like, ‘This is the one, I’ll use it.’ He can use the same thing the next year and look totally different."

Despite many critics believing the changes in his physique may be attributed to a series of injuries, Dave Palumbo does not think this is the case. He believes that the changes in Ramy's physique just came as a result of aging. Making this point, Palumbo said:

"Ramy doesn’t have any kind of damage – his physique has just changed as he’s gotten older."

Priest shined a light on the question of how exactly Ramy is going to improve.

"The thing is, trying to guess to — what are they going to go for? More size and fullness or do I need to come in shredded?"

Dave Palumbo replied by stating that the Egyptian has already established himself in the sport and should just focus on his health now:

"would say to him he has nothing left to prove ... Downsize and preserve your health. At this point, he’s got nothing left to prove. He doesn’t need the money, obviously."

The Egyptian bodybuilder has responded to critics via Instagram and has made one thing very clear - he is staying in the game.

