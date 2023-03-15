“There’s more men outraged than women” - Lee Priest slams ‘ridiculous’ trans powerlifting ruling

Former IFFB pro Lee Priest has been known as one of the best spokespersons in bodybuilding since his retirement. He fears none while speaking what is right according to him.

RxMuscle recently shared a video of Priest slamming the new trans powerlifting rule. He said,

"What I don't get is when you see this sort of stuff there's more men outraged than women. Women go off about the pay gap, which there's no pay gap so shut up about that for instance. They get mad at men over silly sh*t but yet when there's something like this…"

Lee Priest had severe disagreements with the Minnesota court's decision, which allowed transgender athletes to compete in the women's category.

"If these trans are allowed to compete, the women just have to take a stand and say we're not competing. All the women should stand together and say that they're not going to compete in all sports."

Transgender female powerlifter Jaycee Cooper was ineligible to compete in 2019 due to USA Powerlifting's transgender policy. Cooper persevered in pushing for transgender athletes to be accepted into women's sports despite the obvious opposition to her cause. She worked alongside the Minnesota-based advocacy group Gender Justice to achieve her aim.

The USAPL's decision to restrict Cooper's participation in women's sports was overturned by the court on Monday. Despite the fact that they appeared to concur that males had biological advantages over women, the conclusion was reached based on the supposition that some factors, such as the possibility of depression or the lack of access to coaching, were ignored.

It seems that the transgender women's journey in women's athletics is far from over. The idea of creating a separate area at sporting events for transgender athletes has only been put up by several people. The widespread agreement on the matter has altered, but it is unknown what the future may bring.

Lee Priest's career and his recent views on various issues

Former IFBB professional competitor Lee Priest rose to fame for his extraordinary muscular bulk, meticulousness, and conditioning. His mother, a professional bodybuilder, inspired him to acquire a passion for fitness early in life. At age 20, he became one of the youngest men to ever acquire an IFBB pro card.

Lee Priest is generally renowned for being one of the sport's most trustworthy and disciplined players. He attended Mr. Olympia competitions on a regular basis between 1997 and 2003. Although Priest didn't win the coveted Sandow trophy, he consistently challenged the top 10 finishers, including Dexter Jackson and eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman. He returned to competition in 2006 after a seven-year hiatus and took home the NABBA Mr. Universe crown.

Lee gave his fans some of his favorite forearm-building exercises earlier this year. He listed eight exercises that increased the size of his arm muscles.

Lee Priest opened up about his adolescent struggles with mental health two months ago following a negative drug test during the 1990 Mr. Universe competition. He voiced his viewpoint on the 11-year absence of the Masters Olympia. He expressed his desire to compete but informed them that due to chest atrophy, he would be unable to do so.

