"Fuc**ng get real man" - Bodybuilding coach Chad Nicholls slams athletes pretending to be natural while using SARMs

Chad Nicholls is one of the most prominent names in the bodybuilding community. He is an elite bodybuilding coach who has had a hand in the creation of several Mr. Olympia champions.

The bodybuilding trainer was so influential in shaping the men's open division by guiding several fan-favorite bodybuilders to the title. In the late 1990s and 2000s, Ronnie Coleman joined hands with Chad Nicholls following a suggestion from his rival Flex Wheeler. Ronnie Coleman won his first-ever Mr. Olympia title in 1998 within a year of his bodybuilding partnership with Chad.

Under the guidance of Chad Nicholls, Ronnie was able to tie the all-time Mr. Olympia record for the most number of wins with eight titles. The bodybuilding coach has worked with Big Ramy as well. The dynamic duo's partnership resulted in Big Ramy winning two Mr. Olympia titles.

In a recent video on Desktop Bodybuilding's YouTube channel, Chad Nicholls spoke about athletes who use selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) but claimed they're natural. SARM is a type of supplement that binds to receptors in the body, mimicking the effects of testosterone, according to Outlook India. Speaking of the SARM usage by athletes, Nicholls said:

"I think the side effects that come with SARMs are relatively close to the side effects of what you would get from the real thing. I think there are a couple things out there as far as cutting agents that could definitely be added to a protocol as far as leanness and conditioning.

"But if you’re talking you know serious muscle gain and stuff like that, I know a lot of guys like to say they’re on SARMs and still claim natty or whatever, it’s - fuc**ng get real man. If you’re taking SARMs, I don’t care what you’re taking you’re not natty [natural]. You might as well make the jump to the dark side there."

Nicholls further stated that the purity of steroids was higher than it is today in the 90s. The bodybuilding guru believes the doses haven't changed much in the last 30 years.

"Pretty close. Pretty close. I mean there’s some things that have changed a little bit. Back in the 90s we’re talking about a lot of American pure gear. So, we’re talking about stuff that’s coming directly out of a hospital or a pharmacy versus now we’re talking about stuff that’s not as quite pure, still those things all factor in, those things all change a little bit."

Chad Nicholls claimed that there are always going to be guys that need a little bit more (steroids) than others and other guys who don't need very much. The bodybuilding coach thinks the key is finding out what would be the least amount to get the biggest results.

Chad Nicholls opens up about testosterone being the best PED

The bodybuilding guru appreciated testosterone as the best PED (performance-enhancing drug) for growing muscle in the shortest amount of time. Speaking of testosterone, Nicholls said:

"Testosterone. You know, but here’s the thing about testosterone, everybody thinks it’s this and that or whatever, but everybody is a little bit different. I think the key is, I’m big on using testosterone as a base. But you also have to see how your body responds to it, some people respond really, really well to a slow Ester, so it could be Cypionate.

"But based off of how well your body metabolizes that and utilizes it within the system and how your body basically sets a baseline of testosterone; sometimes guys run better with that and a combination of like propionate, because of how it kind of spikes but then the one keeps it a little bit more steady."

He stated that the key is finding out where your body gets the best benefit from testosterone or which combination of esters is best for the individual. Chad Nicholls claimed that he'd seen some guys who've made some really good progress due to testosterone because they're still stable.

"You're using less but you're taking it more often. The body is much more stable, especially if you're starting out like if you're just getting started and stuff because of lot of ups and downs can throw that body so far out of whack and the progression even slows down based off where you should be just natural."

Chad Nicholls will look forward to training more bodybuilders to become Mr. Olympia title winners in the upcoming years. It is also crucial for the sport to have more experienced coaches like Chad so that young bodybuilders receive the best available training.

