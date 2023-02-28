“That was a disaster” - Chad Nicholls says ‘everything you could possibly think of went wrong’ for Big Ramy at 2022 Olympia

Big Ramy is all set to appear in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. His trainer Chad Nicholls opened up about Ramy's devastating 2022 Mr. Olympia performance.

In a recent interview with Prime Time Muscle on a YouTube channel called Olympia TV, Nicholls summarized that everything went wrong with Ramy in 2022 Mr. Olympia. He added that several things had an insightful impact on Ramy.

"So, basically in a nutshell for the Olympia – everything that possibly could have went wrong – and I mean everything, went wrong. I mean, we had a disaster with his posing, we changed that around. That was a disaster. He was late kind of coming in where I wanted him, so we’re playing catch up the whole week. So, basically, everything that you could possibly think of went wrong that weekend."

Chad Nicholls opened up about Big Ramy's Mr. Olympia performance

In 2022 Mr. Olympia, a record 400 bodybuilders competed to get their hands on the prestigious Sandow trophy. Two-time champion Big Ramy failed to retain his crown but ultimately slipped to fifth position. Hadi Choopan became the new champion, and Derek Lunsford finished as runner-up.

Right after his poor showing, Ramy was evaluated and criticized by several veterans and experts. Former two-time Arnold Classic champion Kevin Levrone recently said Ramy gave the judges reasons to get rid of him.

Even the Chief Judge of 2022 Mr. Olympia, Steve Weinberger, said that he believes Ramy was injured. Chad Nicholls, Ramy's trainer, shared new information about his client's failed outing at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. He mentioned that Ramy had lately started having trouble with intestinal troubles, injury issues, and posing problems.

However, Chad Nicholls emphasized that they tried different things to 'regroup and turn things around' for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

Ramy will have the chance to make up for his fifth-place result at the Olympia in the next Arnold Classic. The only Olympian to finish ahead of him was Nick Walker, who many consider the clear favorite. Samson Dauda, a huge behemoth who finished sixth at the 2022 Olympia, will likely challenge Ramy for another challenging encounter.

Ramy's last Arnold Classic performance resulted in a third-place finish, but that same year, he also earned his first Olympia gold. Nick Walker thinks his time at the top is over, and Ramy will try to prove him wrong if he wins in Ohio.

Big Ramy received a stem cell treatment just before the 2023 AC

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay will try to make up for his Mr. Olympia fifth-place showing at the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. On January 21, 2023, less than six weeks before the event, Big Ramy underwent stem cell therapy to enhance the package for Columbus, Ohio.

Big Ramy underwent intravenous stem cell therapy to cure his body, which was featured in Dr. Akhan's Instagram story post.

Using stem cells as a regenerative medicine, damaged cells are restored, and inflammation is reduced by stem cell therapy. As shown in studies to effectively treat autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurological conditions, it offers patients a promising alternative to traditional therapy.

