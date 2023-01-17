Nick Walker starts 2023 Arnold Classic prep by crushing chest and biceps workout

Nick Walker, nicknamed 'The Mutant,' has been one of the best bodybuilders in the past three years. He finished in fifth place at the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Walker put on an improved performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which helped him clinch third place.

On Friday, 13, 2023, Arnold Sports announced the participation of Walker in the 2023 Arnold Classic through an Instagram post. The caption was as follows:

"THE MUTANT IS BACK! We are thrilled to announce that our 2021 Arnold Classic champion @nick_walker39 will once again be making his way to the stage in Columbus, this time in attempt to regain his title against a formidable field of some of the IFBB’s best competitors!"

The Arnold Classic is set to be held from March 3 to 5 this year. The 2022 Mr. Olympia people's champ winner has already started preparations for the Arnold Classic, considered the second most prestigious bodybuilding competition behind Mr. Olympia. On January 14, 2023, Nick Walker posted a video on his YouTube Channel. The video focuses on Walker doing chest and bicep workouts with Mark Anthony.

Nick Walker's chest and bicep workout explained

Nick Walker's massive chest and bicep workout is mentioned below. According to Fitness Volt, Chest workouts include:

Pec Deck Fly Hammer Strength Chest Press Standing Chest Press Superset: Dips and Cable Crossover Machine Chest Press

When speaking about Pec Deck Fly, it is the second most effective exercise for muscle activation, according to Fitness Volt. The flies improve the potential to adduct the chest, whereas the pushing strength is enhanced by pressing movements. After a few sets, Walker and Mark Anthony moved on to Hammer Strength Chest Press.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia People's Champ award winner did the top set with four plates on both sides. He then went on to do a drop set. A back-off set followed the drop set. This time there were two plates on both sides. He then moved on to Standing Chest Press.

Nick Walker (Image via Nick Walker/YouTube)

According to Fitness Volt, Walker does the Standing Chest Press exercise on the Dynabody chest press machine. The workout machine has four handles on different levels to imitate the incline, flat, and decline chest press. The pecs are also trained from different angles. During this exercise, the 2021 Arnold Classic winner said,

"I got an Arnold Classic to win."

The next exercise by Walker and Mark Anthony was the Superset: Dips and Cable Crossover. At first, they performed the dips. The dips can be modified to strengthen the chest. The duo of Mark and Nick superset this movement with a cable crossover, according to Fitness Volt. They then moved on to Machine Chest Press.

Nick and Anthony worked out a few sets of machine chest presses. Biceps workouts by Nick Walker and Mark Anthony are mentioned below.

Seated Machine Biceps Curl Cable Curl Dumbbell Hammer Curl Machine Lateral Raise

The Mutant began the biceps workout with a Seated Machine Biceps Curl. The machine used for the seated machine biceps curl was the Atlantis biceps curl machine, as per Fitness Volt. The cable curl followed the first biceps workout.

Nick Walker (Image via Nick Walker/YouTube)

The cable machines keep the muscles under tension for a longer period, which helps bring hypertrophy. Walker and Mark Anthony then moved on to the Dumbbell Hammer Curl. They did a few sets of Hammer Curl before moving on to the Machine Lateral Raise.

Their final workout in the video was the Machine Lateral Raise. With the 2023 Arnold Classic approaching thick and fast, Walker will be looking forward to putting in his best efforts to win the Arnold Classic Title.

