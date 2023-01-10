"I could have been second" - Nick Walker reacts to 2022 Mr. Olympia results

Nick Walker is one of the most exciting bodybuilders to burst onto the scene in recent years. Walker finished in fifth place on his debut at Mr. Olympia in 2021. During the recently concluded Mr. Olympia last month, Walker finished in third place in the Mr. Olympia Open Division. Hadi Choopan won the title, while Derek Lunsford finished second.

In a video posted on January 1, 2023, Nick Walker was involved in a discussion with Guy Cisternino Jr. for the Mutant & The Mouth podcast. Walker spoke about his performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Nick said:

"I’m very happy I took third. But I think as an overall package, I think I could have been second. Me, Derek, and Hadi will probably be battling this out for years unless Samson comes out of the woodwork or if Andrew nails it one time. I do believe us three will be there for quite some time."

Replying to Nick Walker's comments saying that he, Choopan, and Lunsford will be competing for a long time at the top level, Cisternino Jr. said:

"I think the reason why you three are going to be there for a very long time is because you three have shown one thing that a lot of other competitors haven't, and that's being consistent with a lot of those complexities in bodybuilding which is conditioning which is um shape which is fullness which is roundness and you guys have all came in shape now."

Guy Cisterino Jr. also claimed that Lunsford can nail it from the back with the way he showcases his physique, but he has to find a way to nail his front too. He termed Derek's back as 100 percent and front as 95 percent.

Nick Walker opened up about his fellow competitors

Nick Walker, nicknamed 'The Mutant', also spoke about his fellow competitors from Mr. Olympia. Walker said:

"I arguably could have probably had Samson beating Ramy to be honest. Samson’s a freak. I’m definitely excited to see what he can do at the Arnold, what he can do at the next year’s Olympia. My personal opinion of Samson, I think he should sit out the Arnold and focus on making more improvements for the Olympia. He could cause a lot of havoc. His only downfall was he wasn’t conditioned enough.”

Nick stated that Samson Dauda should skip the 2023 Arnold Classic and should focus on making more improvements for the 2023 Mr. Olympia. The Mutant also had some words of praise for Andrew Jacked by saying that he made Nick and the other bodybuilders look like amateurs. He said:

"Andrew made us look like amateurs. When this man was just chilling in his little Speedo, just relaxing, you’re just like what the f**k is that? He is one of the nicest guys, literally. Funny like he's just caring, he loves to get along with everyone. He would always have a smile on his face."

From the way Nick Walker spoke, he gave a few insights into how much of a nice person Jacked is. The Mutant also spoke about Iain Valliere's performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Nick said:

"One of my surprises, which I’m sure he wont want me to say which is going to be a letdown was Iain. I know how hard he had worked and how bad he wants this. So, When you work so hard for a whole year to come in ready to fucking destroy and the peak doesn’t go as proper and then you show up on stage, I felt horrible. It was heartbreaking. I felt really bad."

Nick Walker claimed it was heartbreaking for him to see how things didn't go as planned for Valliere. Valliere himself stated that he couldn't adjust his sodium and water intake before Mr. Olympia during an interaction on the YouTube channel of Fouad Abiad.

