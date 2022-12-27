"We made some mistakes" - Iain Valliere on his performance at 2022 Mr. Olympia

Iain Valliere, the Canadian bodybuilder who finished in seventh place for two consecutive seasons in Mr. Olympia, dropped out of the top 10 during the 2022 Mr. Olympia held in Las Vegas from December 16 to 17.

He finished in 11th place at this year's Mr. Olympia. The eventual title winner at the 2022 Mr. Olympia was Hadi Choopan, with Derek Lunsford finishing as the runner-up. Iain would have definitely been disappointed with his performance. After the conclusion of Mr. Olympia, he appeared on the YouTube channel of Fouad Abiad on December 25, 2022 and discussed his performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

During the interview, the Canadian bodybuilder claimed he made some mistakes. When asked how he was feeling after the Mr. Olympia weekend, Iain Valliere said,

"Obviously, there was a mixture of frustration and disappointment. Mostly, I was overwhelmed with embarrassment at first but that faded pretty quickly. Then, I really just wanted another chomp at the bit. We made some mistakes, I made some mistakes. Then that opportunity passes by so quick."

He continued,

"You prep for six months and you f*ck something up and then it’s over with. And then you’re like, ‘f*ck I gotta wait a whole other year to f*cking get my, like I want to show them that that wasn’t me.’ That’s what I felt like the day after in my moment of gloom and doom."

The Canadian bodybuilder expressed a whole lot of emotion when speaking about his forgettable 2022 Mr. Olympia. He claimed how a single mistake can just completely put your six months of hard work to nothing. Iain Valliere stated that he got over his disappointing performance and was already hungry to start working again.

He also said that he shouldn't set high expectations and put more pressure on himself. Iain Valliere also believes he must revamp things.

Iain Valliere opens up about his sodium and water intake before Mr. Olympia and also his posing errors

Iain Valliere claimed he was unable to adjust his sodium and water intake before Mr. Olympia. The Canadian Bodybuilder said:

"What happened was we had reduced my sodium by a third on Thursday which really we don’t typically do. Sodium and water for me need to be consistent variables and they can’t really dip down too much, especially for extended periods of time.

"We got away with it for one day, with the reduced sodium, and then Friday morning I actually woke up looking f*cking awesome. I think because usually I wake up pretty flat and build throughout the day, I woke up actually pretty full. So I think that scared us a little bit and it was like, shit, we have to not spill by nine PM."

The Canadian bodybuilder claimed to have used Dyazide (it is used to excrete excess water, according to evolutionary.org) on Thursday night and Friday morning.

He added,

"There were active diuretics there plus reduction of sodium and water plus the meals weren’t as big. Maybe for the first meal or two, I started to look a little better with a little food before the sodium and water effects kind of started to show. Then as the day went, my look just deteriorated."

He further spoke about his posing errors:

"Obviously I made some posing errors and stuff like that. There’s no responsibility there other than my own. We tried to change a lot of things in my posing in too short of a time and when it got close and then I like. Really what it was is when I came out, initially, I felt like I had a bit of flatness in my chest. So I shied away from opening up with my front lat, which I should have just came out there and fucking got right into the front lat most muscular."

Speaking about his posing errors, Iain Valliere claimed that he panicked and went into the side tricep pose. The bodybuilder said after he panicked, his whole vibe was like 'paralysis by over analysis'.

Iain Valliere feels he should've stuck with the poses he felt comfortable with. He also said that even though posing is not his best attribute, he has won enough shows and competed at Mr. Olympia's with his posing. Iain believes his regular posing would have been a lot better than what he showcased on stage at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

