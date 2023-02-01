Why Hadi Choopan is not competing at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Hadi Choopan won the coveted Mr. Olympia title in December 2022, after years of competing at the highest level of bodybuilding and almost missing out on the championship.

Many veterans and fans speculated that 'The Persian Wolf' could compete at the 2023 Arnold Classic. But he appears to be wasting no time in getting ready for further success as he seeks to defend the first Olympia championship of his career and break into uncommon air as a repeat champion.

Hadi Choopan recently shared a photo on his Instagram account showcasing his boosted chest and arms that resemble pistons, giving him the look of a Mr. Olympia in contention. It is obvious from the written caption that Choopan is committed to working out and maintaining a healthy diet in order to win another Mr. Olympia trophy for his mantle.

Hadi Choopan to skip 2023 Arnold Classic for 2023 Mr. Olympia

After dethroning Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, Hadi Choopan is very focused on defending his title at the upcoming 2023 Mr. Olympia. Consequently, he will not be participating in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Derek Lunsford, a teammate of Hadi's, attended the Men's Open, having been invited as a result of his 212 victories in 2021. Choopan was most likely at risk from Lunsford, who arrived with a magnificent physique. Lunsford finished second in the Men's Open because of his physique. He is widely thought to be the one to succeed this year.

The native of Iran tried to create a better package during downtime rather than toiling away at numerous professional events. He ultimately finished fourth in the 2020 Olympia competition, though. But his persistence paid off as he sealed his third-place ranking at the 2021 Olympia.

Hadi Choopan won the competition on his fourth try (2022). He undoubtedly had the best physique on stage. Choopan became the first Mr. Olympia champion of Iranian descent and dedicated his triumph to the Iranian ladies.

Choopan's career so far

After a protracted match in 212, Hadi Choopan first transferred to the Men's Open in 2019. Hadi had quick success when he won the Vancouver Pro the same year, earning him a spot in the Mr. Olympia competition. Choopan secured a third-place result in his debut in the most renowned championship in the sport.

Unlike several of his rivals, 'The Persian Wolf' chose to concentrate on Mr. Olympia, turning off the chance to shine in other professional competitions. Despite his best efforts, Choopan finished fourth in 2020, behind Phil Heath, Mamdouh Elssbiay, and Brandon Curry.

The following year, he used the same strategy to concentrate on developing the ideal body for Mr. Olympia. Choopan improved on his 2020 result but fell short of winner Mamdouh Elssbiay and second-place Brandon Curry to place third once more.

At the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition, when he arrived with the whole package, his destiny was finally altered. Although he wasn't very bulky, his fitness was unmatched. He won his first Mr. Olympia title as a result.

Choopan praised his triumph against the Iranian women who were battling for equality. He was welcomed home like a hero when he returned by plane.

