“Repeat everything to repeat” - Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan is ‘ripped’ in off-season update

Hadi Choopan of Iran shocked the world when he took the Mr. Olympia title in December 2022. 'The Persian Wolf' showed up to the competition looking absolutely magnificent in terms of mass, conditioning, and muscle maturity. His near-perfect posing technique only further enhanced his physique.

Instead of taking a break from the gym after his victory, he has decided to get back to work! Recently, Hadi Choopan posted a picture on his Instagram profile showcasing his off-season physique. The caption read:

"☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 Repeat everything to repeat"

The reigning champion looks massive; some might even say better than he did on stage last year! It is evident that despite the sheer mass he carries, Choopan has managed to make sure his conditioning is top-notch as well, with every muscle group in the pose cut out. Another thing to note is the vascularity seen in his physique.

Hadi Choopan's journey so far

Hadi Choopan first switched to the Men's Open in 2019 after a long bout in 212. Hadi found immediate success as he won the Vancouver Pro the same year, which earned him an invitation to compete for the Mr. Olympia title. In his first run at the most prestigious competition in the sport, Choopan managed a third-place finish.

"The Persian Wolf" took a different path from some of his adversaries by focusing on Mr. Olympia, shunning the opportunity to shine on other pro shows. In 2020, despite his efforts, Choopan fell to fourth place behind Mamdouh Elssbiay, Brandon Curry, and Phil Heath.

He took the same approach the following year and focused on sculpting the perfect physique for Mr. Olympia. While he bettered his 2020 finish, Choopan finished third once again behind champion Mamdouh Elssbiay and second-place Brandon Curry.

His fate finally changed at the 2022 Mr. Olympia event when he showed up with a complete package. He did not possess the most mass, but his conditioning was second to none. This saw him claim his first Mr. Olympia title.

Choopan dedicated his victory to the Women of Iran fighting for their rights. When he flew home, he received a hero's welcome.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia

Last year's edition of the Olympia saw Hadi Choopan take the throne from Big Ramy. Apart from this, there were other significant finishes in the Men's Open.

Hadi's teammate Derek Lunsford joined the Men's Open upon being invited after his 212 win in 2021. Lunsford arguably posed the biggest threat to Choopan as he showed up with a spectacular physique. His physique won him second place in the Men's Open. Many believe he will be the one to take over this year.

Chris Bumstead won the Classic Physique again, taking the total tally up to four. His physique was rivaled by Brazil's Ramon 'Dino' Rocha Queiroz and German Urs Kalecinski, who finished second and third, respectively.

Shaun Clarida took over as the new 212 champion, taking advantage of Derek Lunsford's move to the Men's Open. Spain's Angel Calderon Frias finished in second place and was followed by Libyan bodybuilder Kamal Elgargni.

The 2023 Mr. Olympia will include the long-awaited Masters: bodybuilders aged 45 and above. This may allow us to see some veterans back in the game!

