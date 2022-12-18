Masters Olympia to make a return in 2023?

Mr. Olympia is the title that every bodybuilder dreams of holding at least once in their lifetime. Ever since its establishment in 1965, the competition has seen many names rise to the very top to claim the title.

Although everyone's focus is usually on the men's open, other categories have seen a gradual rise in popularity over the years. These include the female competitions, Ms. Olympia, Fitness Olympia, Classic Phisique Olympia, and the 212 Olympia. One such division that saw a rapid rise in popularity and then a sudden discontinuation over a decade ago is the Masters Olympia.

On the first day of the month, a post on Masters Olympia's official Instagram account announced the return of the Masters Olympia in 2023!

This information was then shared by Mr. Olympia's official account two weeks before the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition!

Masters Olympia returns!

After an 11-year hiatus, the Masters finally returns to the big stage in 2023. The competition is set to take place from 25 August to the 27 August at the BTArena in Cluj Napoca, Romania. The previous Masters Olympia competitions only allowed participation in the men's open. However, the 2023 return will see athletes compete in all ten IFBB professional league divisions.

The following are the divisions that the masters will be competed in and the age requirements for the same:

Wellness- 40 and above Men’s Physique- 40 and above Figure- 40 and above Women’s Physique- 40 and above Fitness- 40 and above Bikini- 40 and above Men’s Classic Physique- 40 and above Men’s Bodybuilding- 45 and above Men’s 212- 45 and above Women’s Bodybuilding- 45 and above

Athletes wishing to participate in any of the divisions need to send a personalized letter of intent to the following email address: [email protected]

The official account mentioned that the letter of intent must include the age of the contestant, country of origin, and the titles they possess.

Moreover, the participant's competitive history and the last competitive run of the athlete also need to be mentioned along with their social media handles. While the previously mentioned information is mandatory, an athlete can also choose to send in a video application that is 1 minute or shorter and pictures of their actual shape along with the letter.

Prospective athletes must send in their applications by April 10, 2023 and the full list of invitations will be released on the 24th of the same month.

The Masters

The first edition of the competition took place in 1994. It was set up as a stage for lifetime students of the sport who were no longer able to compete with younger bodybuilders. Age affects every athlete, and hinders their ability to build strength and muscle. This stage gave the older athletes an opportunity to continue doing what they love competitively. The first winner of the competition was Robby Robinson in 1994, who is now well into his 70s and still looks like an absolute unit!

The masters Olympia went on an 11 year hiatus and the last winner of the competition was the legendary Dexter Jackson. The return of the Masters has the potential to bring back some of the legendary rivalries of the 1990s and give a whole new dimension to the sport.

