In a recent post made on Instagram, retired Mr. Olympia winner Dexter Jackson showed off his lean physique. Maintaining a great physique like Jackson’s requires discipline, which is quite evident from his recent post on social media that recorded a demonstration of his biceps 21s exercise. The retired bodybuilder explained how it has become one of his best exercises since stepping away from the domain of professional bodybuilding.

Jackson had one of the most successful tenures in the IFBB Pro League and inspired many bodybuilders as well. Having competed for almost three decades in his career, he proved himself at some of the top stages the bodybuilding sport has to offer. During the length of his career, Jackson achieved a total of five Arnold Classic titles in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, and 2015. He has also achieved numerous Pro show victories.

Dexter Jackson shows off his Lean physique

In a recent post on Instagram, Jackson showed off his great physique after retiring. Interestingly, this year, Olympia President Jake Wood confirmed Masters Olympia would be returning in 2023, although details pertaining to the location and venue are yet to be finalized. Given the shape, condition, and health of Jackson, many thought that he would be a great candidate to compete in the next Masters Olympia contest.

Jackson reached the peak of his career when he won the Mr. Olympia title. While he never regained the title after losing to Cutler the following year, Jackson continued to train and compete as he got older. He was the champion at the 2012 Masters Olympia. The bodybuilder decided to retire in 2020, having finished ninth in his final Mr. Olympia appearance by then.

Transformation Journey of Rival Jay Cutler

Recently, Jay Cutler also turned back time with a massive physique update on social media. Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler has a history of competing against Jackson. Fans were surprised with Cutler’s vascularity and overall shape at 49 years age, which led fans to speculate about a possible return to the sport.

Cutler’s photo went viral after he posed while training with fitness freak Lexx Little. This week, the former bodybuilder decided to clear the air and shared that he isn’t entertaining a competitive return to the sport. He added that he’s just undergoing a transformation to look his best since retiring as he wants to maintain his physique.

Conclusion

A showdown between Cutler and Jackson at Masters Olympia next year would certainly rock the bodybuilding world, but it looks like both legends are content with preserving their health and leading a life away from competitions. Jackson credits therapy and methodical workouts for helping him stay in proper shape after retiring from the bodybuilding industry. Despite the sacrifices he made to reach the top of the bodybuilding domain, Jackson's passion for his health motivates millions of people.

Poll : 0 votes