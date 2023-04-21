"I'm afraid I'm going to lose" - Chris Bumstead admits having the pressure to dominate 

Chris Bumstead is arguably the best bodybuilder to have competed in the classic physique division of bodybuilding. He claimed his fourth Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title during last year's 2022 Mr. Olympia competition in December. He is often referred to as Cbum.

Bumstead won his first Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title back in 2019 by dethroning Breon Ansley, the reigning champion in the classic physique division. Since winning his first title, Cbum has gone from strength to strength and has won four consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles.

In his recent appearance on the Don't be Sour podcast, Chris Bumstead spoke about a wide range of topics such as the pressures of remaining a champion. Cbum opened up about his fear of losing also.

"A lot of people, a lot of bodybuilders at least, they have this really hardcore, even a lot of champions to be honest in the world, like Michael Jordan. People love him and he's so fascinating but he's so unrelatable. I can't fathom having that killer mindset all the time of just needing to win, killing everybody, don't even think about losing because that's not who I am."

Bumstead continued:

"I literally fear sometimes. I'm afraid that I'm going to lose. I have fear in outcomes and stuff because I don't know the outcome. And I've said things like, 'I'm okay with losing'. And people say that's not a champion's mindset."

Cbum claimed that he struggled with the pressure of winning and fulfilling the expectations of those around him when he started competing as a pro bodybuilder. Speaking about this, the four-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title winner said:

"It’s been good. It’s been a very interesting journey. You know, ups and downs throughout it but it’s been fun to have enough time up there where I can learn how to handle it enough to enjoy it properly. I found the first time I won, I was a little stressed about it and more relieved that I won and it was more - literally relief."

Chris Bumstead also talked about how the pressure on him decreased with each passing year.

"I felt relief because I was anxious, there was a lot expectation and pressure on me and then there was a little bit less every single year to the point that last year I was literally able to step in there and enjoy it, win or lose. I wouldn’t have been able to experience that unless I had done it with four years in a row of that experience, you know."

When asked about his retirement, Bumstead said:

"It's a million dollar question (when I'll be done). I'm going to hand the trophy over when I'm ready, but I literally don't have the answer to that. I think I'm definitely going to be someone - my goal at least I would say is to exit on top with more on me. You know, like the idea of selling a business on the rise rather than the peak before it drops."

Cbum stated that he still has a lot of life to live and was excited for the next part of his life. Bumstead also assured everyone that he won't be slowing down even if he retires. The pro bodybuilder claimed his life would be different once he retires from competitive bodybuilding.

Chris Bumstead opens up about social media popularity

Cbum has 17 million followers on Instagram and has a huge fan following across the globe. But the celebrated bodybuilder claims that he doesn't consider himself a celebrity and stated that people only recognize him when he's in Texas.

"I’m definitely not Kardashian-level. I look at it like there’s fitness celebrities and then there’s real celebrities, and then there’s a little gap in between. Sometimes I flow in that gap, but it’s still a niche. I go to grocery stores and nobody knows who the f**k I am."

"Real celebrities, the Kardashians can’t even leave their house. It depends on where I am. Maybe if I’m in Texas at a gas station or a grocery store, maybe one or two people stop me, but it’s usually just in gym settings."

It's hugely surprising to hear that someone of Bumstead's calibre is recognized only when he is in Texas. During the interaction for the Don't Be Sour podcast, Chris Bumstead spoke about the importance of having stronger bonds with his business partners, friends, and family.

"I've always had the mindset, like I said, and I think it's the reason for my success. Everything takes a team, it takes an army. You can't do it all by yourself. There's zero chance RAW would even be here or even exist anymore if I didn't have my team, Dom and Matt, and everybody kind of coming together."

Bumstead claimed that he wouldn't be Mr. Olympia in the Classic Physique division without everyone around him. These words by Cbum suggest how the support of everyone around him has been integral to his success.

Poll : 0 votes