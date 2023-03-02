Competitors Nick Walker and Patrick Moore share physique update days before the 2023 Arnold Classic

With the Arnold Classic just days away, the excitement around the competition is at an all-time high. Competitors are most likely preparing their bodies to get on stage by going through controlled dehydration, among other touch-ups. The 2023 Classic is all set to be a spectacle of an event as it enjoys an extremely talented line-up.

Among the stars set to take to the Coloumbus stage in a few days are American professionals Nick Walker and Patrick Moore, who have both shared 11th hour updates on their physiques through Instagram.

Nick Walker did a 360 last year. In the first half of 2022, Walker parted ways with bodybuilding coach Matt Jansen to join forces with dietician Dominick Mutascio. However, this did not last long as he reverted back to Jansen months before the 2022 Olympia. Jansen took to his Instagram account to give a final update on The Mutant's physique with a motivating caption:

"In order to be someone you’ve never been, you’ve got to go somewhere you’ve never gone."

Walker looks absolutely peeled in the update. His long arms look to have achieved peak muscularity and vascularity as compared to his Olympia appearance. His mid section also looks well-separated and shredded.

Walker took to the comments section of Jansen's post to once again showcase his confidence leading up to the 2023 Classic. He wrote:

"Time to finish"

Many have previously criticized Walker's proportions, including legendary coach Chris Aceto, who believed that his long arms and short legs did not provide the most esthetic look on stage. Aceto has since walked back over his statements and believes Walker will be 'hard to beat' at the 2023 Classic. Olympia veteran and Chris Bumstead's former coach Iain Valliere also believes Nick Walker will be 'unbeatable' at the Classic.

2023 Arnold Classic: Patrick Moore's last minute update

While many of the competitors set to take the stage in a few days have received wide coverage from media platforms, commentators and the bodybuilding community, Patrick Moore has remained an underdog throughout the process.

However, this does not mean that he is to be underestimated. Moore recently established himself as a serious threat to others by posting a physique update on his Instagram account captioned:

"“He’s bigger, so his waist definitely grew”😈…. @bryan_troi this is about as flat as we can get…🥞 4 days to stage time!"

One thing that can be classed as exceptional in his latest physique is the shoulder-to-waist ratio. Moore's shoulders look absolutely massive and he has still managed to maintain the most appealing v-shape. His mid-section also looks peeled to the bone.

The 36-year old has clearly been working hard to improve his physique in the shadows. The rest of the competitors will do well not to discount him.

The Arnold Classic is set to take place on March 3-4. Joining Walker and Moore on stage will be some very potent bodybuilders, including former Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, reigning 212 Olympia champion Shaun Clarida, and former Arnold Classic champion William Bonac.

While the names mentioned above are expected to be the favorites, there are some dark horses ready to give them a run for their money. This includes Nigerian beast Andrew Jacked and 51-year old Kamal El-Gargini.

