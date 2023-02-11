"Don't need to be chasing size" - Hunter Labrada plans to 'minimize' waistline in 2023

Hunter Labrada is an IFBB pro bodybuilder and the son of former bodybuilder Lee Labrada. Hunter's father was a Mr. Universe title winner in 1985. But Hunter will be looking forward to creating a legacy of his own.

He won the 2020 IFBB Tampa Pro and competed in the 2020 Mr. Olympia. Hunter finished in eighth place in his debut Mr. Olympia. Following that, he won the 2021 IFBB Chicago Pro. After making some great preparations towards the 2021 Mr. Olympia, he competed in it. This time, Labrada finished in fourth place.

Then at 2022 Mr. Olympia, Hunter Labrada would have hoped for a better result but finished outside the top five in seventh place. In a video posted on February 9, 2023, in his own YouTube channel, Labrada spoke about his plans for 2023 and the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Hunter Labrada said:

"This offseason, you can either stay on the ground or get back up and get back to it. We've gotten back up and gotten back to it. Priorities this offseason, continue to add the size that I need to my lower back, both the erectors and my lower lats. Everything needs to be thicker but that is a main area of focus."

He continued,

"In addition to that, definitely placing a huge emphasis. This is going to be my first offseason, where everything else is you know big enough, I don't need to be chasing size to the point where I'm hanging over the kitchen sink from being full all day."

Labrada claimed that he was going to place a huge emphasis on eating more whole foods. Hunter stated that he wants to supplement in a way that he optimizes his digestion and minimizes his waistline. He added that he was adding vacuum poses to assist in controlling his abdomen.

Hunter Labrada said:

"I'm going to continue training abs like I have been. Something you know that I started doing after the Olympia. I noticed it made a huge difference already. My foot is so far down my mouth I'm having a hard time removing it. Difference, but I've been doing them every single morning and they've made a big difference already in a month."

Towards the end of the video, Labrada claimed that he was looking forward to this offseason. He also added that he will be back posting videos on YouTube regularly. Hunter Labrada will be looking forward to making some great improvements to his physique so that he can showcase his best in competitions.

Hunter Labrada speaks about the 2022 Mr. Olympia

Hunter Labrada, who finished in seventh place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, shared a few words about the best bodybuilding competition in the world:

"Getting into Vegas, I'm not going to lie, I was very confident in Vegas, definitely thought we were going to have a much better look than what we had on stage. And you know at this point, I don't know if that was me just being a little delusional or if we really screwed the pooch that bad in the last week. And I don't think we screwed the pooch that bad, so maybe it was a little delusional."

The 2021 Chicago Pro winner continued:

"I was really happy with how we looked, especially Wednesday, Thursday morning, then we made some mistakes in the last two days. I placed seventh in the world and that's something to be excited about and celebrated, but obviously, slid three places. So, I'm not going to say it was failure, but it definitely wasn't a success in my mind."

He said that the overall quality of Mr. Olympia was a lot higher. Hunter Labrada claimed that he wasn't happy with the way he looked.

