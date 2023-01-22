Hunter Labrada unveils new diet after 7th place 2022 Olympia finish

In the Men's Open category, Hunter Labrada became well-known for his ripped figure. However, the 2022 Mr Olympia did not bring the best out in him. He finished seventh in the competition.

Following the 2022 Mr Olympia last month, Hunter Labrada, the son of renowned bodybuilder and IFBB Hall of Famer Lee Labrada, announced some adjustments. Labrada recently announced on Instagram the new diet strategy he would use to hone his physique during the 2023 off-season.

"Offseason 2023 - Had my first true session of the offseason yesterday! Since the O [Mr. Olympia] I had been eating when I wanted to eat, and training when I wanted to train, giving my mind and body a much needed break!"

Following his disappointing showing at the 2022 Mr Olympia, Hunter Labrada offered a body update in a recent Instagram post.

Ben Chow, the coach of Labrada, offered his opinion on what went wrong for Hunter at the Olympia. He emphasized the total preparation and the peak as the two key factors that contributed to Labrada seeming off-balance on stage.

He acknowledged that the timing of the preparations led to Labrada's underwhelming performance.

Hunter expressed his disbelief at the performance on a sincere note earlier this month. Since he did not earn a spot in Olympia's 2023 field, he plans to participate in two other events.

Hunter Labrada revealed the new diet he would follow to be in better shape now that the season is off. Here is a list of six meals that he shared on Instagram -

Meal 1

150g lean beef

300g rice

50g green veg

200ml orange juice

Meal 2

50g Whey Isolate

100g COR/Rice Cereal

50g Blueberries

30g Almond Butter

Pre-workout

10g EAAs

5g Creatine

80g Dextrose/HBCD

Intra

15g EAAs

Meal 3

50g Iso or Hydro Whey

80g Dextrose/HBCD

Meal 4

150g Chicken Breast

300g Rice

50g Green Veg

7g Olive Oil

Meal 5

150g Salmon

300g Rice

50g Green Veg

Meal 6

50g Whey Isolate

100g COR

50g Blueberries

30g Almond Butter

Hunter Labrada's career over the years

He attracted attention in the IFBB Tampa Pro and won the competition by outlasting rivals like Iain Valliere. He was granted entry into the 2020 Mr Olympia competition thanks to the victory.

Due to his family's history in the sport, Hunter entered the event with a lot of talk surrounding him. In the end, he lived up to their hopes by placing eighth in his debut.

In 2021, Hunter had a successful campaign. He made a strong debut for the season at the IFBB Chicago Pro, winning the title by defeating Brett Wilkins, Maxx Charles, and Roelly Winklaar.

With an amazing package, he returned to the Mr Olympia stage in 2021 and made it into the top five for the first time in his career. Behind Hadi Choopan and Brandon Curry, who came in second, and Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, who won, Labrada came fourth.

In 2022 Mr Olympia last month, the intense rivalry between Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker was one of the primary talking points of the competition. Walker, who finished sixth, is of the opinion that his performance was sufficient to defeat Labrada.

The two squared off against each other once more. Walker eliminated any uncertainties this time, moving up to the third place and taking up the People's Champ Award. Labrada, meanwhile, fell to seventh position.

