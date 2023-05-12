"This kid's got a lot of f***ing confidence" - Fouad Abiad and Hany Rambod discuss Nick Walker's mindset

Nick Walker has made heads turn ever since he made his pro bodybuilding debut. Be it the 2021 Arnold Classic, in which he was crowned the champion, or the 2023 Arnold Classic, in which he finished as the runner-up, Walker has showcased his absolute best on stage.

He was considered a dark horse ahead of the 2022 Mr. Olympia but was only able to finish in third place behind Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford. In a video posted on Hany Rambod's YouTube channel on May 5, 2023, Rambod and Fouad Abiad discussed Nick Walker.

Hany Rambod is one of the best-ever coaches in pro bodybuilding and Fouad Abiad is a former pro bodybuilder. During their interaction, Rambod questioned Abiad about his relationship with Nick Walker and how he feels about it. The famous bodybuilding coach also asked Abiad about Walker's personality.

In response, Abiad said:

"Here's the thing, the first ever podcast I did with Nick [Walker] was before I ever knew him and we did a one-on-one, and he was like, 'I'm going to win the Mr. Olympia in two years.' In my head, I was like this kid is fuc**ng crazy.

"But it was also what drew me to him, it didn't seem arrogant. It just seemed like this kid’s got a lot of f***ing confidence, I don’t know if he's insane but I like it, that's kind of how I saw it."

Fouad continued about Nick Walker's confidence, saying:

"It was crazy for me to hear it. But then when he started competing and he won New York and then he fuc**ng won the Arnold, I'm like, 'This kid could be fuc**ng right.' That's why I never took it as arrogance. I took it as a really firm belief in his own abilities."

Rambod believes that Walker has backed up the hype surrounding him. Certainly, Walker has an immense level of self-confidence, which is an integral ingredient for success in any athlete's life.

Hany Rambod and Fouad Abiad compare Nick Walker and Blessing Awodibu's mindsets

During their interaction, Rambod and Abiad compared the mindsets of Nick Walker and Blessing Awodibu, an upcoming bodybuilding prospect who has frequently grabbed the spotlight with his impressive physique.

Comparing Walker and Awobidu, Rambod asked:

"On the flip side of that, do you feel Blessing [Awodibu] does the same thing though, how is he different? Obviously, his placing isn't there but because they've gone back and forth, he sounds very similar to that, but do you feel that it's different and take aside the fact that he hasn't been able to live up to that standard that he's set. In general, do you feel like it was the same or that it was different?"

Responding to Rambod's question, Abiad said:

"I hope Blessing doesn't take any offense to this because I think Blessing is a very good bodybuilder. I think Nick [Walker] lives bodybuilding 24/7 and nothing can interrupt that, not money, not girls, not work, nothing. It's like, this is all I am here on earth to do, that's Nick right?

"Blessing, is like, 'I'm a really good bodybuilder and I think I can be great but I also like to be an entertainer.' So, I think he's playing a part to a certain degree. But also has a belief in himself."

Abiad stated that during the last off-season Blessing had made incredible progress. He thinks whenever Blessing speaks about winning the Olympia, he's kind of playing a WWE character to a certain extent.

Abiad insisted that Walker believes in what he actually says. Comparisons apart, both Nick Walker and Blessing Awodibu are fantastic bodybuilders. While Walker finished in third place at last year's Olympia, Awodibu finished outside of the top ten.

But we might once again get the opportunity to see them showcase their best physique at this year's Mr. Olympia competition in November.

