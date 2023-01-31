"Get that idea out of your head" - Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about 'limits' in a motivational post

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a legend in the sport of bodybuilding. It was this sport that introduced him to the world and since then, he has achieved greatness for several decades. He won seven Mr Olympia titles - considered the most prestigious title in the sport of bodybuilding.

Apart from bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger has built a career in the film industry and politics as well. Due to his age and health condition, he is unable to work out as he used to in his youth.

In an Instagram post that he put out on 30 January, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself working out during his youth and spoke about the mindset he had.

Since the 'Governator's caption was a long one, he continued his thoughts in the comments.

"Limits are completely made up and all in our heads. You might think your limit right now is deadlifting 300 pounds, or speaking one language, or doing 5 push-ups, or running a mile in 10 minutes, or reading one book a month. Whatever you think your "limit" is, get that idea out of your head."

Speaking in the caption, Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that he was interacting with his team while writing a newsletter. During this, he encountered something about finding where someone's limit is.

The seven-time Mr Olympia title winner claimed that it bothered him. He said his team asked him to share his thoughts.

"I absolutely disagree with the idea that you can ever find your limits. You can find your current limit, but you will never find your actual limit. I always tell you guys that most of my lessons come from the gym, and this is no exception, so let me explain with a training story."

Arnold Schwarzenegger explained how, when one starts lifting weights, the bar might be his limit.

"But you haven’t found your limit because the next month your limit might be the bar with two, 10-pound plates. You still haven’t found your limit, and I think you can lift forever and never find it."

The 'Austrian Oak' stated that he had failed to bench press 500 pounds multiple times. But, he added, failing to bench press 500 pounds doesn't mean 495 was his limit. Schwarzenegger claimed that he proved that when he finally bench pressed 500 pounds.

The former Governor of California further added in the comments section:

"For a long time, there was a “limit” on the Olympic lift, the clean and jerk. For decades, nobody ever lifted 500. But then, one of my heroes, Vasily Alekseyev did it. And you know what happened? Six other lifters did it that year. There was no limit."

The Terminator star added:

"You’ve probably heard the same story about Roger Bannister, the medical student who ran the first four-minute mile, which was long considered the limit of human speed. Once he did it, it became common. Someone just had to go out there and prove the limit was fake, and then the old limit became the new normal."

Arnold Schwarzenegger claimed that the joy of life is seeing how much more we are capable of and that we should be a better version of ourselves tomorrow than we are today. He insisted that everyone should live their life with curiosity to see what their body and mind can do.

The thoughts that Schwarzenegger shared in the comments section have so far gained more than 1800 likes.

Followers and fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's motivational post

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a huge following on Instagram and many of his followers and fans reacted to his post. Some of the reactions are given below:

Martins Licis, the Latvian-American professional strongman, wrote:

"POWER!"

American actor and bodybuilder Mike O'Hearn stated:

"The GOAT 🐐 now lets see the behind the scenes or old footage of Pumping Iron. The world 🌎 would pay to see that extra footage"

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's followers wrote:

"The best newsletter I've ever received, hands down!"

Another one of his followers added:

"Always so positive and inspiring ! Thank you Arnold ! Love beating my personal records, there are no limits!!!"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"I hit 225 for 1 for the first time on incline bench a couple weeks ago after failing 2 attempts over the past 4 months. Such a satisfying PR for me!!! Certainly not repping it like Arnold here. Yet. Lol"

"Just read your email Arnold and loved it. Your right we have no limits as we can always go beyond them."

"Good advice as always Arnold And it's always good to hear it over and over!!!👍👍👍"

"Thank you. You are very inspirational. 🙌"

"Best motivation on any day at the gym. Period. 💯🐐"

"You were my biggest hero and inspiration as a kid. I'm in my 40s now and still lifting 5x a week to achieve Conan-status 💪"

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to motivate his followers and fans. This makes the seven-time Mr Olympia title winner a true inspiration for many.

Poll : 0 votes