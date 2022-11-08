"Sometimes Terminator...the British like to call me Arnie"- Arnold Schwarzenegger on how people address him

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also known as the "Austrian Oak". He was given this nickname during his bodybuilding days. The Austrian Oak has won seven Mr. Olympia titles and four Mr. Universe titles in his bodybuilding career. The former governor of California stamped his authority in acting and politics as well by performing excellently in both the fields.

In 2014, Schwarzenegger was interviewed by Andy Bush of Absolute Radio. During the interview, they discussed the different names that were used to address Arnold.

Bush asked Arnold Schwarzenegger what name he should use to address him and if he was fine with being called "Arnie". Arnold told Bush that people addressed him differently by using different names.

Arnold said:

"Sometimes they call me Professor, sometimes Governor, sometimes Champ, sometimes Terminator. While the British like to call me Arnie".

Arnold claimed that many people call him Professor, Governor, Champ, and Terminator, while the British like to call him Arnie. The interviewer asked Arnold if he could call him Arnie and he accepted.

Arnold Schwarzenegger about winning the Lifetime Action Hero Award and spending time in London

Bush congratulated Arnold Schwarzenegger on being named the Action Hero of our Lifetime at the Empire awards and asked his feelings on winning the award. Arnold said that he felt great and mentioned how it's always nice to win an award. He also said that he felt good about people appreciating an individual's work.

Arnold insisted that everything was about the fans because they were the ones who made him successful. He further stated that Empire magazine has a great connection with the fans and hence it gave him meaning to win the award as the fans themselves chose Arnold for the award.

Andy Bush further asked Arnold whether he lived in England during the 60s. Arnold immediately denied the claim and said that he did not live in London but just visited the place. He further mentioned that he was residing in Munich, Germany during the 60s. "The Governator" said that he came to London and won the Mr. Universe competition at the age of 20 (youngest Mr. Universe winner).

Arnold claimed he trained five hours a day for five years because he was obsessed with winning the Mr. Universe competition. The GOAT bodybuilder further spoke about Reg Park, the British bodybuilding champion and Mr. Universe title winner. The Total Recall star said he wanted to emulate Reg Park's career because he was his idol.

Arnold further spoke about how he befriended the Bennett family during his time in England. The Bennett Family consisted of Wag Bennett and Dianne Bennett. Arnold Schwarzenegger added that only Dianne Bennett was present there when he won the award as her husband had passed away.

He claimed that he used to live with the Bennett Family because there was a gym where he used to work out. Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't a permanent resident of Bennett's house, because when there was no competition, he would go back to Munich. Arnold said it was the place where everything began for him because he started learning English there.

Arnold added that when he went to the USA, he got a headstart because of the language skills he developed during his time in London. Arnold Schwarzenegger also termed the Bennett family his "British Parents."

