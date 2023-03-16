"Get those legs bigger" - Olympia judge Terrick El Guindy gives feedback to Nick Walker after the 2023 Arnold Classic

Terrick El Guindy is an American judge in the sport of bodybuilding who is well-known in the sphere for being a significant voice surrounding the sport. Terrick often appears on the Olympia TV show alongside some veteran commentators to give his opinion on big bodybuilding shows.

The 2023 Arnold Classic came to a conclusion recently and saw Samson Dauda take the crown ahead of Nick 'The Mutant'. Terrick, addressing the results of the competition, urged Walker to improve the musculature of his legs in a recent video on Olympia TV.

"If Nick Walker never ever wants to lose to Samson Dauda, get those legs bigger, pose more aesthetically pleasing in some poses, and you will be right there."

According to Terrick, the battle between Samson and Walker's physique is something that has been going on for ages in the sport - a battle between conditioning and aesthetics.

"This was a battle for the ages. This was Dexter Jackson versus Branch Warren, and just like the past, these guys are going to battle for years to come."

Although Terrick believes Walker has an incredible physique with great conditioning, he still wants to see The Mutant improve his quads.

"So, we talk about well, the waist is a bit wide, but forget about the waist. It’s the complete package. When you have a bodybuilder that has large clavicle bones, he makes the waist small. For Nick Walker right now, the key question is, if we can get the quads flairing up more."

Terrick also added that Walker's posing techniques make his waist look much bigger, which throws off his proportions.

"If he can just get his posing to make the waist small on that front double biceps and front lat spread, if he can just get his legs to be a little bit more wider, and that will make the waist a little bit smaller. Now, it’s a complete package, which takes a little bit away from the symmetry of a bodybuilder, and that’s where Samson Dauda got him."

Terrick El Guindy on Samson Dauda's showing at the Arnold Classic

Samson Dauda walked onto the stage at the Arnold Classic with clearly separate muscle groups. Terrick believes that his lines may be the best in the world.

"Now, a lot of people talk about his aesthetically pleasing lines, and he might just be the best lines in bodybuilding nowadays. Possibly better than Derek and Hadi but one thing that most people are missing on this argument is the fact that Samson Dauda is massive."

Terrick saw what the judges at the Arnold Classic saw a few weeks ago. He pointed out that the Nigerian bodybuilder's massive build coupled with his height just make him very pleasing to the eye.

"We are not talking about a 230-pound aesthetically pleasing guy, we are talking about a 285, 295-pound six-feet-tall aesthetically pleasing competitor. That is a lot of muscle with beautiful lines with an improved conditioning. Was his conditioning perfect, no, but it was better and that’s the goal for him. If he wants to win the Olympia, he’s got to have that conditioning that possibly Andrew Jacked and Nick Walker have."

As the winner of the Arnold Classic, Samson Dauda won his ticket to compete against Hadi Choopan for the Olympia title in November.

