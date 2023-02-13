“She’s the only one that can beat CBum” - Terrick El Guindy says 3x Ms. Olympia Andrea Shaw can beat anyone on stage

Chris Bumstead is a sight to behold on stage. Over the past few years, the young Canadian bodybuilder has dominated the Classic Olympia, leaving competitors baffled on what needs to be done to edge out a victory.

Olympia judge Terrick El Guindy had a name in mind in a recent OlympiaTV show. According to him, three-time Olympia winner Andrea Shaw has the most aethetically pleasing physique with the perfect blend of size and proportions in the game. He even suggested that she is the only athlete that can beat CBum:

"With all due respect, I think Andrea Shaw can win everything. When I see her on stage, I go, ‘Wow!’ She is fantastic, phenomenal, amazing, incredible. She’s the only one that can beat ‘CBum.’ If you put her in Men’s bodybuilding between Derek and Hadi, she’ll look aesthetically pleasing and beautiful. You put her on figure, she’ll be in the first callout. We’re talking about one of the greatest women’s bodybuilders of all time. There’s just nothing you can say about this woman in terms of feedback. Continue doing the same thing. She’s what bodybuilding is all about."

Most professional bodybuilders only focus on one or two shows a year, with significant rest in between shows. However, this does not apply to the athlete named Andrea Shaw.

Shaw won her third consecutive title in November at the 2022 Rising Phoenix Arizona and one month later won her third Ms. Olympia title by showcasing an exemplary physique. El Guindy had nothing but praise for Shaw:

"One thing Andrea Shaw does so well is that she revolutionized female bodybuilding. Before we were talking about how it wasn’t being liked but she is drop-dead gorgeous on stage."

El Guindy and Chris Cormier on Andrea Shaw's potential

Former IFBB professional Chris Cormier was largely in agreement with El Guindy, however, he believes that Shaw still has a long way to go before she can be named in the same conversation as some of the greatest female bodybuilders such as Iris Kyle and Lenda Murray, who have 10 and eight Ms. Olympia titles, respectively. Cormier said:

"For her, don’t play basketball or go skydiving or do crazy stuff where you might injure yourself. Don’t do six plates on the squat rack. All those things are going to stop this from happening. Nothing else can because all she has to do is get better and come in. There is always room for improvement."

Despite his disagreement with Shaw's extracurricular activities, he still believes that she has what it takes to become the best:

"I got her second to Lenda Murray ... But this girl has so much potential that she can bypass everyone we have seen on stage."

Andrea Shaw is a versatile professional. Before bursting onto the bodybuilding scene, she had already established a successful physique career, having won two professional physique shows in 2018.

After the 2019 Toronto Pro, Shaw spoke to several judges and competitors who were all in agreement that Shaw should make a move to bodybuilding as it suited her build more.

The decision proved to be fruitful as she rapidly climbed through the ranks and found herself winning show after show. She now has three Ms. Olympia title wins and three Ms. Rising Phoenix wins. As things stand, it looks like she will be winning much more in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes