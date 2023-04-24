"Go out with style" - Bob Cicherillo asks William Bonac to retire while on Olympia

William Bonac has been competing in most of the well-known bodybuilding competitions since 2012. Through sheer hard work and determination, he climbed up the ranks in regional competitions and earned an invite to the 2014 Mr. Olympia.

He finished in 15th place at the 2014 Mr. Olympia. But this was just the start of William Bonac, as he kept on improving from one Mr. Olympia to another. The pro bodybuilder competed in the 2017 Mr. Olympia and finished in third place. William's muscle mass and proportions were talked about across the bodybuilding community.

At the 2019 Mr. Olympia, William Bonac finished in second place. This was the highest ranking ever in his Mr. Olympia appearances. Bonac finished in sixth and ninth place at the 2021 Mr. Olympia and the 2022 Mr. Olympia competitions. In recent months, William has opened up about his health concerns and also revealed that he has been suffering from inflamed kidneys.

After the conclusion of the 2023 Arnold Classic, the pro bodybuilder revealed that he will be taking the year off and will target a return at the 2024 Arnold Classic. There are rumors that Bonac might retire from pro bodybuilding, but he is confident about competing in prestigious bodybuilding competitions.

In a recent video on Desktop Bodybuilding's YouTube channel, Bob Cicherillo, the IFBB Pro League athlete's representative, spoke about William Bonac. Cicherillo said,

"If William calls it a day, I'm going to put in for a special invite and finish my career on the Olympia stage. I would've no problem with that. I think he's earned it, been around for 10 years, been a top contender for most of that, multiple Arnold Classic champ. I'd like to see a guy go out with style, dignity, with his hand held high and a 10,000 person standing ovation."

Bob stated that William has been a pillar in the bodybuilding community for a decade. He claimed that Bonac had done everything except win Mr. Olympia. Cicherillo also insisted that William Bonac has been candid with his comments about where he's at.

The IFBB Pro League athlete's representative added that Bonac doesn't have a lot of gas left in the tank. But despite Bob's comments, we will have to wait and see what the plans are for William Bonac in the upcoming years. Overall, the pro bodybuilder has had a fantastic career as he won the 2018 Arnold Classic, 2019 Arnold Classic Australia, 2020 Arnold Classic and 2022 Boston Pro.

Bob Cicherillo gets candid about William Bonac and Big Ramy

Bob Cicherillo, while speaking on a recent YouTube video for Desktop Bodybuilding, spoke about how William Bonac and Big Ramy are the only two guys who are still remaining after they began competing 10 years ago. Cicherillo said,

"He’s had some setbacks over the last couple years. He’s been very upfront with that, some physical things. He’s been going for a while. William is the only guy competing from 10 years ago. There’s only two guys left and it’s Big Ramy and William Bonac."

The IFBB Pro League athlete's representative added,

"If you go back just 10 years, they are all gone. A few we lost unfortunately and the other ones have all retired or moved onto other things. It’s interesting when you look at it. He’s the last guy holding the torch really and Big Ramy, both of whom have been subjects lately of retirement talks."

While there have been retirement rumors surrounding Big Ramy and Bonac, both have denied the rumors and will be looking forward to standing at the top of the podium once again before they step off the stage.

Poll : 0 votes