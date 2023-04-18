Is Big Ramy retiring? 2x Mr. Olympia clears the air amid rumors

Big Ramy has been one of the leading contenders in every professional bodybuilding competition in recent years. Though he may be facing a slight dip in form after continuously finishing outside the top three, Big Ramy will be looking forward to turning the tide.

Ramy is a two-time Mr. Olympia champion after winning the title in 2020 and 2021. He would have loved to retain his title in 2022, but he faced one of the toughest Mr. Olympia lineups in recent years. Eventually, Hadi Choopan was crowned the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion. Big Ramy finished in fifth place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

There were also some rumors regarding the possibility of an injury that was troubling Big Ramy at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The two-time Mr. Olympia title winner signed up for the 2023 Arnold Classic and underwent stem cell treatment in preparation for the event.

Big Ramy finished just outside the top three in fourth place at the 2023 Arnold Classic. Bob Cicherillo suggested that the two-time Mr. Olympia champion needed to completely transform his physique to return to the judges' good graces. He also said that Ramy should take some time off from competing in shows.

This has led several bodybuilding followers to question whether Ramy is headed toward retirement, but the two-time Mr. Olympia title winner has cleared the doubts and assured everyone that he is here to stay. In a recent video posted on the Voice of Bodybuilding YouTube channel, Big Ramy said:

"I hear many things. If somebody can’t give the game 100 percent. We have many things in the sport we can do not only the state, but we can support the sport of many things else. But me and Bob agree I can do that if my body responds."

He cleared the air with Bob Cicherillo as Bob stated during the video that there is no retirement for this big guy. Ramy said his passion for people is growing every day because everyone believes he can do more.

So as things stand, Big Ramy isn't retiring, and his fans will be happy to see their favorite bodybuilder competing once again in upcoming competitions such as Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic.

Big Ramy opens up about the Pittsburgh Pro

Last year, Ramy faced severe backlash for missing a guest-posing appearance at the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro. He confirmed that he'd be at the 2023 Pittsburgh Pro a few weeks ago. When Bob Cicherillo said, "So, We don't need to see you on the stage before the 2023 Mr. Olympia," the two-time Mr. Olympia title winner replied, "Maybe in Pittsburgh."

Speaking about the Pittsburgh Pro, Ramy said:

"Maybe in Pittsburgh. Jim offered me to come, being the biggest name in the sport. When you close to him, he’s a great person and supports everyone and I never think I can do disrespect for any reason. Last year what happened, I really feel bad because I miss this show. It’s important for me because I respect this game and the fans."

The 2023 Pittsburgh Pro will take place from May 12 to 13 and will feature several well-known bodybuilders who will be guest-posing. Some of the most prominent names who will be guest-posing at the 2023 Pittsburgh Pro are Derek Lunsford, Shaun Clarida, Nick Walker, Hunter Labrada, Big Ramy, and Samson Dauda.

Poll : 0 votes