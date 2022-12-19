What does Big Ramy eat? 2x Mr Olympia champion's diet explored

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay finished fifth in the recently concluded 2022 Mr Olympia. It was a shocking result for his fans as well as for experts who had predicted Big Ramy to win his third consecutive Mr Olympia title in the open division. Hadi Choopan ended up winning the 2022 Mr Olympia title in the open division.

We all know that Big Ramy had put in all the hard work leading up to this year's Mr Olympia. Even though it didn't end like Ramy would have expected, he still owns two Mr Olympia titles. We may even see a comeback from him during next year's Mr Olympia just like Jay Cutler, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Franco Columbu, who won the title in a non-consecutive year.

For fans and admirers of Big Ramy, there is one question they would be interested in: What does the two-time Mr Olympia title winner eat?

Becoming a Mr Olympia title winner requires spending several hours in the gym and that, obviously, demands healthy food. The Egyptian-born bodybuilder avoids processed foods, sugar, and dairy. According to Jacked Gorilla, the below-stated diet is followed by Big Ramy.

He eats 12 egg whites, three whole eggs, and sweet potatoes for breakfast. He also drinks a protein shake as a morning snack.

For lunch, he eats chicken breasts and brown rice. Once again, he consumes four whole eggs and sweet potatoes as a Mid-Day snack. He then eats eight oz (ounces) of chicken breast, one cup of brown rice, and one cup of sliced pineapple as an afternoon snack.

The two-time Mr Olympia winner then eats salmon and a 1/2 cup of white rice for dinner. He then consumes steak salad as a post-dinner snack. As a midnight snack, he takes protein shakes along with peanut butter.

He also consumes supplements for some aspects of his body that require an extra push.

Big Ramy opened up about protein intake and more

Big Ramy was interviewed by Generation Iron in the month of November this year. During the interview, Ramy was questioned about how much protein he eats. The bodybuilder replied:

"I eat around 500g of protein every day. On my rest days, it may go down to 400g, and on a really hard training day, I might consume as high as 600g, but I always make sure I consume at least 1g of protein per pound of body weight."

Ramy was also asked to recommend the amount of protein athletes trying to build muscles should intake.

"I recommend that athletes who are trying to build muscle consume at least 1g of protein per pound of body weight. I have gone as high as 2g of protein per pound of body weight during my offseason."

When asked about his favorite sources of protein, Big Ramy replied that it is necessary to identify protein sources that digest easily. He believes those foods which don't make a person feel bloated should be taken.

The renowned bodybuilder also claimed that his favorite protein sources are eggs and egg whites, skinless chicken breasts, extra lean ground beef, salmon, and bison. Ramy also stated that after his workouts, he uses Enhanced Labs Isolate Protein. Elssbiay termed the taste of the protein as amazing.

Ramy further said that he avoids pork due to religious reasons when the host asked why he stays away from that particular source of protein.

Poll : 0 votes