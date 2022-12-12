How many Mr. Olympia titles does Jay Cutler have?

Jay Cutler is often termed one of the top most professional bodybuilders in the history of bodybuilding. Jay was born in Sterling, Massachusetts on August 3, 1973. He has competed in 13 editions of Mr. Olympia, one of the most prestigious events in bodybuilding.

Jay Cutler has won the Mr. Olympia title four times in his career. He was crowned Mr. Olympia in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. His first participation in Mr. Olympia was in 1999, where he secured a 14th-place finish with 204 points.

Cutler achieved his first-ever Mr. Olympia title victory in 2006. His never-back-down performance despite finishing in second place for several years was fruitful as he finally defeated longtime rival Ronnie Coleman. Jay scored a total of 22 points. The prize money earned by Cutler for winning the 2006 Mr. Olympia was $155,000.

Jay's second Mr. Olympia title win came the following year in 2007. He won the competition by scoring 28 points and earned $155,000. Victor Martinez of the Dominican Republic finished in second place behind Cutler.

The Massachusetts-born bodybuilder faced a stumbling block in his streak as he finished second in the 2008 Mr. Olympia competition. Dexter Jackson won that year. Once again, Jay made a comeback in 2009 by winning Mr. Olympia that year.

His victory in the 2009 Mr. Olympia in a non-consecutive year was appreciated very much as the other two bodybuilders to achieve that feat were Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu. This time the prize money won by Jay was $200,000.

Cutler won his fourth and final Mr. Olympia title in 2010. Along with the title, he won $200,000. Jay competed in two more editions of Mr. Olympia in 2011 and 2013.

In the 2011 edition of Mr. Olympia, Jay finished as a runner-up and earned $100,000. Cutler's last-ever Mr. Olympia competition was in 2013, where he finished in sixth place and won $30,000.

Jay Cutler's early career days

From the age of 11, Jay Cutler worked in his family's concrete construction business called the Cutler Bros Concrete, according to Fitness Volt. When Jay was 18 years old, he started training during his time at Wachusett Regional High School.

Cutler graduated from Quinsigamond Community College in 1993 with a degree in criminal justice because he planned on working as a Corrections Officer for a maximum security prison. Jay was inspired to step into bodybuilding after meeting Marcos Rodriguez.

He won his very first title the same year he graduated from college. Cutler's first win came in the 1993 Iron Bodies Invitational, but his first-ever contest was the 1992 Gold's Gym Worcester Bodybuilding Championships, according to Fitness Volt. He finished as the runner-up in that competition.

Cutler's second title in 1993 was the NPC (National Physique Committee) Teen Nationals (Middleweight). At the age of 22, he won the 1995 NPC U.S. Tournament of Champions. He was the overall champion in that competition. In 2000, Jay Cutler won the IFFB Night of Champions.

Between 1995 and 2000, Jay Cutler competed in the 1996 NPC Nationals, 1998 IFBB Night of Champions, 1999 Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic, 1999 IFBB Ironman Pro Invitational, and 1999 Mr. Olympia. From 2000 onwards, Culter entered his prime and would eventually go on to win several titles, including four Mr. Olympia titles.

