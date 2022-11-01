What is bodybuilder Jay Cutler's net worth?

Jay Cutler is a former American bodybuilder. He is well known for winning the most prestigious Mr. Olympia title four times and the Arnold Classic title for three consecutive years. Jay retired in 2013 after a successful career.

He also had a long-term rivalry with Ronnie Coleman as Jay finished second to Ronnie in several editions of Mr. Olympia. He won his first Mr. Olympia title by finishing above Ronnie Coleman in 2006.

Jay Cutler's net worth is said to be $30 million. Cutler has earned his wealth from advertisements and online collaborations. The four-time Mr. Olympia title winner also has his own brand of bodybuilding supplements called Cutler Nutrition. He also owns a clothing line known as Cutler Athletics.

The four-time Mr. Olympia winner has appeared on the covers of fitness magazines such as Muscular Development, Muscle and Fitness, and Flex. He also owns a house in Nevada. It was purchased by Jay in 2007 for $1.57 million. Cutler is known for owning some flamboyant cars such as the Mercedes Benz G63, Rolls Royce Dawn, Urus Lambo Truck, and Chevrolet Suburban.

What is Jay Cutler doing now?

Since his retirement, Jay has mainly been focusing on his bodybuilding supplement business, Jay Nutrition. He also does online collaborations on social media. Cutler has around 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Jay often posts some of his workout videos on Instagram. The four-time Mr. Olympia winner has his own YouTube channel called JayCutlerTV. The channel has around 569K subscribers.

Jay Cutler's path in Mr. Olympia

Jay Cutler won the Mr. Olympia title four times in his career, but it was a long path to glory. He participated in his first-ever Mr. Olympia in the 1999 edition and finished in 14th place with 204 points.

The following year, he finished in eighth place. But after the Mr. Olympia competition in 2000, the rise of Jay Cutler in Mr. Olympia started. Jay finished in second place during the 2001 Mr. Olympia. During the 2001 edition, Jay and Ronnie Coleman went toe-to-toe against each other. But Ronnie Coleman was victorious in the end.

Jay Cutler (Image via Fitness Volt)

His participation in the 2002 Mr. Olympia was unsuccessful. Ronnie was the champion in that edition. In the 2003 edition, Cutler finished second and Ronnie finished first. The same results were repeated in 2004 Mr. Olympia. Jay undoubtedly became the world's second-best bodybuilder.

He wasn't able to do much more than the second-place finishes in Mr. Olympia because those were during Ronnie Coleman's prime years. During the 2005 Mr. Olympia, the results were the same as Jay finished second. It was his fourth runner-up finish in Mr. Olympia, whereas Coleman won his eighth consecutive Mr. Olympia title.

Jay finally made a breakthrough in his quest for a Mr. Olympia title during the 2006 edition of Mr. Olympia, where he clinched victory by defeating the eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner Ronnie Coleman. He clinched his second Mr. Olympia title in 2007. However, he was defeated by Dexter Jackson during the 2008 Mr. Olympia competition and finished in second place.

While many felt this was the end of Jay Cutler, it was not easy to win Mr. Olympia title after tasting defeat as a reigning champion. Only a few bodybuilders have been successful in winning the title in non-consecutive years.

But Cutler made a tremendous comeback by winning the Mr. Olympia in 2009. Only Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu have won the Mr. Olympia in non-consecutive years before Jay joined the list in 2009.

He again won the Mr. Olympia in 2010 before finishing in the second and sixth positions in the 2011 and 2013 editions of Mr. Olympia. Cutler's determination to keep going until reaching his goal is truly an inspiration for bodybuilders and people from all walks of life.

