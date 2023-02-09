"He beat me for his 3-peat" - Arnold Schwarzenegger names Sergio Oliva as his toughest rival

Arnold Schwarzenegger etched his name as one of the best bodybuilders in the history of the sport during his days as a professional. He won a record seven Mr. Olympia titles, out of which six of them were won in consecutive years.

He made a career for himself in the cinema industry, but bodybuilding was the one that took Arnold into the cinema industry. Since he started as an actor, Arnold has been considered a superstar till today. After retiring from professional bodybuilding, he started focusing on his career as an actor but also spent time as a politician.

In the latest edition of The Daily Pump Newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about the three-time Mr. Olympia winner Sergio Oliva and the famous Franco Columbu. 'The Governator' confessed that Sergio Oliva and Franco were his toughest opponents during his bodybuilding career.

Schwarzenegger said:

"I think the answer has to be Sergio Oliva, who won Mr. Olympia twice in a row before he beat me for his 3-peat in 1969. He was the dragon I had to slay to get to the top."

"His body was incredible. Really, take a second and go google him. Just a monster, and a sweetheart of a guy. It took everything I had to beat him at the Mr. World and then the Mr. Olympia in 1970. I mean everything."

Arnold Schwarzenegger was full of praise for Sergio Oliva. He recalled an incident when he tricked the three-time Mr. Olympia title winner into walking off stage during Mr. World. Schwarzenegger wrote:

"I don't think I had a longer comparison round than that Mr. World contest. The judges could not make up their minds. We were pouring sweat hitting and holding our poses, and I finally had to pull the trick on Sergio and tell him I thought we should just leave the stage."

"Once he walked off, I hit another pose, and from then on, I never lost again. Besides being an inspiration to me, I also just loved hanging out with the guy in Chicago."

The seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner termed Franco Columbu as another tough opponent:

"I could also say Franco, because his body was incredible, and he won the short division every year so it was always the two of us posing against each other for the final trophy. And all of you know how much I love Franco."

Recently, Sergio Oliva's son revealed that his father was banned from competing in the 1971 Mr. Olympia for competing in another league. Arnold Schwarzenegger won the 1971 Mr. Olympia title uncontested. Arnold has been posting several posts motivating his followers and has also been offering a daily newsletter.

When did Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sergio Oliva compete in the same edition of the Mr. Olympia?

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sergio Oliva competed in the same edition of the Mr. Olympia competition twice. The first Mr. Olympia encounter between Arnold and Sergio was in 1969 where Sergio defeated the 'Austrian Oak' to win his third Mr. Olympia title.

Sergio Oliva previously won the title in 1967 and 1968 as well. At the 1970 Mr. Olympia, Arnold defeated Oliva and clinched his maiden Mr. Olympia title in the men's open division.

The 1971 Mr. Olympia could've been a possible third face-off at the Mr. Olympia between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Oliva, but Oliva was banned from competing in the 1971 edition because he competed in the 1971 NABBA Mr. Universe.

The three-time Mr. Olympia title winner was only allowed to pose for the crowd for exhibition and Arnold Schwarzenegger won the 1971 Mr. Olympia title unopposed.

