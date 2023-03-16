"He’s 10 years older" - Bob Cicherillo gives reasons for why he thinks Big Ramy can't win another Olympia

Bob Cicherillo is a former IFBB professional bodybuilder transformed into one of the most-watched analyzers of the game today.

After recent events at the 2023 Arnold Classic, Cicherillo has made a few comments on various aspects of judging on the show and how competitors can make improvements.

In a recent episode of the Voice of Bodybuilding show, Cicherillo addressed the recent issues faced by Big Ramy in detail. He began by addressing how times have changed for the Egyptian bodybuilder who entered the scene with a bang in the 2010s. He said (via Fitness Volt):

"We go back 10 years ago in 2013 Big Ramy kinda came in big on the scene with a physique that would forever change the landscape of bodybuilding for the next 10 years with a big win at the New York Pro ... But if we zoom fast forward to 2023, so 10 years later ... What’s changed? Well, he’s 10 years older."

It is common knowledge that a variety of issues arise in sports after a certain age, including muscle atrophy and slower muscle growth. Big Ramy is 38 years old and the signs of aging are beginning to present themselves. Cicherillo explained the possible reasons for Ramy's downfall and recommended a year off. He stated:

"What happened to Big Ramy? Aging process, training anomalies, he’s got clear differences to his physique ... So the problems are a little bit more than we even think. What’s my recommendation? Take off."

Bob Cicherillo personally disagrees with Jay Cutler. He believes that Ramy can't win another Olympia, but if he wants to stay competitive, he needs to take a break from the sport. He added:

"I don’t think he’s capable of winning an Olympia again. But let’s just say he wants to compete, he’s got more gas in the tank. First and foremost, I would take some good time off to let the body heal ... If I was Ramy and coming back, you wouldn’t see me for a year."

"It’s going to get much harder" - Bob Cicherillo says the road to redemption for Ramy is not an easy one

Cicherillo added that Ramy can stay competitive even though his chances of winning another Olympia are slim. Apart from taking a break, Cicherillo urged Ramy to try different ways of maintaining his muscle-mass. He said:

"You want to try stem cells, TRT, peptides, lots of stuff that can help, you can go that route. Then, you can kind of revamp your physique. I would revamp the whole physique if he can, come back, return to the old school physique, 10 to 15 pounds lighter and assuming he could heal any of those areas we saw to be a problem, he could be a contender again."

Taking a year or two off to 'revamp' his physique will mean Ramy will return to competition significantly older. Bob added that it just gets harder as an athlete ages:

"It’s unlikely because he’ll be 41 years old at that point and it doesn’t get easier as you go on. It’s going to get much harder."

Big Ramy most-definitely redefined the meaning of 'mass-monster' when he first came into the game. He now faces a challenge ahead of him to regain the threat that he once posed.

