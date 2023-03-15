"He could win" - Cutler on Big Ramy's chances of reclaiming his Olympia title

Mamdouh Hassan Elssbiay, better known as Big Ramy, recently competed at the 2023 Arnold Classic. He finished in fourth place after an intense battle with the top three athletes in the competition.

Big Ramy is a two-time Mr. Olympia who lost his crown to Iranian Hadi Choopan a few months before the Classic at the 2022 Olympia. Big Ramy had significant issues on stage at the Olympia, perhaps suffering from a few injuries and some atrophy considering his age.

The defending champion's performance was mediocre at best, and he finished in fifth place. However, Ramy made significant improvements going into the Arnold Classic, and it was reflected on stage.

Jay Cutler, speaking on a recent episode of Jaywalking, still believes Ramy can reclaim the Sandow trophy. According to Cutler, Ramy's improvements signify his potential.

"Ramy improved. I know people counted him out. The big question mark was can he win it back. I still think there’s a chance he could win it back honestly if he figured it out but he has to be motivated himself. He has to believe. I believe that he can if he just looks past all this."

The past year has been very difficult for the Egyptian as age and injuries have affected him negatively.

Many in the bodybuilding realm also believe the judges have a vendetta against the former Mr. Olympia. Cutler acknowledged that recent events have definitely affected his mentality.

"I think he’s a little disappointed to be honest. Speaking to him backstage, it’s a little tough for him. He’s like, ‘what do I have to do to improve?’ Now, he’s got guys beating him that he doesn’t feel should beat him. I feel for him."

Big Ramy has been going through stem cell therapy to try and reverse his struggles with atrophy. His showing at the Arnold Classic may indeed be a sign of things finally turning around for the Egyptian.

Jay Cutler believes Derek Lunsford could have "came in and won" the 2023 Arnold Classic

Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler stated that Derek Lunsford could have won the Arnold Classic if he had decided to compete. He added that current Olympia champion Hadi Choopan could have also taken home the prize money.

"Derek Lunsford could’ve probably came in and won this contest. If he was there, obviously, Hadi too. It’s a little more difficult for him. I respect Derek’s decision to sit it out and really hone in on the Olympia. Either solidify position or challenge Hadi. I think it’ll be really hard for everyone to challenge Hadi."

Derek Lunsford finished in second place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia after pushing the champion to his limits. His physique certainly makes him the front-runner to dethrone Hadi in this year's edition, according to Cutler.

"Derek is definitely a contender for that if he improves the legs a little bit, get some fuller pecs, and remember that extra fullness is going to give him more condition from the front, which was kind of the knock on him last year event though he was tremendous from the backside. He smoked everybody. He’s so dangerous up there. His shape and proportions is so crazy."

The 2023 Olympia is set to take place in November as it makes a historic return to Orlando, Florida.

Poll : 0 votes