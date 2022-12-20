Mr Olympia 2023 to be held in November, at Orlando, Florida, says Dan Solomon

Mr Olympia stands as the most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world. Since its establishment in 1965, the competition has seen the birth of many legends, some even gaining unimaginable fame outside the sport.

The 2022 Mr Olympia brought all the action that was promised to us earlier this year. From the toppling of giants to successful streaks, it is safe to say that people were thoroughly entertained. This left everyone with the question of when the competition will return.

Dan Solomon, the current Olympia President, reassured everyone that the competition will be back for another run in 2023. While he did not mention the exact dates, Solomon announced that Mr Olympia can be expected to return to its 2020 and 2021 venue - Orlando, Florida - in the first week of November!

Mr Olympia's 2023 edition

The annual Olympia Superstar Seminar took place in Las Vegas the morning after the Mr Olympia finals. Over the years, the annual seminar has not been known to produce important news.

However, this time around, Dan Solomon announced to everyone in attendance that the 2023 Mr Olympia will take place in the first week of November. He also confirmed the venue: Orlando, Florida.

Vegas and the Olympia have gone hand in hand over the last two decades. For 21 years straight, Mr Olympia was held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The competition was first held at the Mandalay Bay Arena, and then moved to the Orleans Arena.

However, in 2020 and 2021, the competition was forced to move to Orlando, Florida. This was done due to the travel restrictions in the state of Nevada.

The Masters return to the Olympia

The reality of sports is that age catches up with everyone. Especially in the sport of bodybuilding, years of lifting heavy weights puts tremendous amount of strain on the body. This makes it difficult for older individuals to lift heavy weights like they once used to. Consequently, they are unable to compete against younger bodybuilders.

The term 'Masters' refers to yesteryears' bodybuilders who still want to pursue their love for the sport. The Masters Olympia provides these pioneers a platform to showcase their physique by competing against each other!

Before its hiatus, which happened after 2012, the competition was massively popular for a variety of reasons. For starters, seeing the older athletes on stage, pushing their limits, is inspirational, to say the least.

A post from a new Instagram page created for the Masters announced the return of the competition. This was followed by a post from the official Mr. Olympia Instagram account, confirming the news that the competition will be making a return in 2023. It will be held in BTArena, Cluj Napoca, Romania, from the 25th of August to the 27th.

Many former bodybuilders, including Jay Cutler, Dexter Jackson, Kevin Levrone, and even the first-ever victor of the Masters, Robby Robinson (1994, currently over 70 years old), have maintained their great shape. The return of the Masters can prove to be a breath of fresh air. If we are lucky enough, we may even get to see some of the 90s rivalries back!

