“His glutes were so dug in” - Hunter Labrada says it’s 'do or die’ for Big Ramy at 2023 Arnold Classic

Hunter Labrada, son of former bodybuilder Lee Labrada, has made a name for himself over the past two years. However, he did not have a pretty good showing at 2022 Mr. Olympia, where he finished seventh.

Hunter Labrada joined the MD Muscle Talk podcast to discuss Big Ramy's potential and future in the sport as the next major bodybuilding competition approaches.

After seeing Ramy backstage, Hunter assumed he would easily win the 2022 Olympia. He did, however, comment that Ramy's rear did not match the details he showed from the front.

"Obviously, my first view of Ramy posing was in the lineup. I saw his backside, I was staring at his ass basically, right when he hit a pose, I was like, ‘Well, that’s that.’ I’ve never seen that. His glutes were so dug in from the back but from the front it wasn’t the same. Typically, it’s vice-versa. Guys can look really hard and dry and put together from the front but then they turn around, and it’s like, ‘Oh.’ But it the opposite this year."

Hunter Labrada discusses Big Ramy's bodybuilding future

The 35th Arnold Classic will be held in Columbus, Ohio, from March 2 to 5, 2023. Hunter Labrada discussed the lineup and Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay's prospects after coming fifth at the 2022 Olympia weeks before the competition.

Hunter Labrada Examines Big Ramy's Chances at the 2023 Arnold Classic and Discusses 'Quad Holes.' He also drew similarities between Ramy's quad holes and his by calling it symmetrical. Labrada is uncertain what happened to Ramy's quadriceps, but believes an injury was to blame.

If Ramy fails to improve in his next Mr. Olympia competition, Hunter believes fans will begin to write him off in the future. He added by stating that the next Olympia [in 2023] will be a challenge. Despite his achievements, Hunter believes Ramy is facing a "do or die" position at the 2023 AC.

"I think he kind of scooted up that 'do or die' moment in his career. He qualified, so he placed fifth. So, it could have been next year’s Olympia taking a full year to take a step back and address what can be addressed. Taking on the Arnold at short notice is definitely setting yourself up with a 'do or die' moment of your career."

The IFBB Pro League Men's Open division underwent a major shake-up in Las Vegas last month. Ramy was a huge favorite only weeks before his championship defense, but he arrived at the 2022 Mr. Olympia looking odd and injured, according to Chief Judge Steve Weinberger. Ramy finished fifth at the conclusion of the night, with Hadi Choopan emerging as the new champion.

Ramy is committed to being a better version of himself in his next tournament just days after losing his crown. While many expected him to take some time off to restore his body, the Egyptian native unexpectedly entered the 2023 Arnold Classic. Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore all chimed in before he made the announcement, when organizers increased the Arnold Men's Open champion prize money to $300,000.

Hunter Labrada counts on former rival Nick Walker

Hunter Labrada anticipates that the judges in Ohio will have a tough time deciding who should win. Officials will be challenged by comparing bulk monsters like Samson Dauda, Nick Walker, and Andrew Jacked to 212 Olympians like Kamal Elgargni and Shaun Clarida, he stated.

Labrada anticipates that his 'former rival' Nick Walker will be well-prepared for the 2023 Arnold Classic. He also said that he would come 'peeling' himself off to the competition.

Labrada and his coach, Ben Chow, have also talked about his seventh-place result at the 2022 Olympic Games. Hunter, they both believe, was off and missed his peak. Furthermore, they pointed out that he was carrying too much weight during the fight preparation.

Hunter Labrada has devoted himself to a fresh training program and diet after falling short at the 2022 Olympia. While he will not be participating in Ohio, Labrada intends to visit the Arnold Sports Festival as a guest in 2023.

