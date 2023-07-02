How do you get an aneurysm? Reason behind Joesthetics' death explored 

On Saturday, July 1, a shocking news pushed the world of bodybuilding into mourning. It was revealed that German bodybuilder Jo Lindner (Joesthetics) had passed away. The news of Linder's demise was confirmed by his girlfriend.

Joesthetics' girlfriend had stated that he passed away due to an aneurysm. In a heartfelt message posted on her Instagram account, Lindner's girlfriend expressed her grief and shared some of their favorite memories. She wrote:

"Jo is [in] the best place everyone. Yesterday, his past [he passed] away by aneurysm. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late."

During her message about Joesthetics' passing away, his girlfriend also stated that three days ago, the bodybuilder had been complaining about pain in his neck. His girlfriend claimed that they didn't realize the situation until it was too late. But what causes an aneurysm?

Aneurysm is an abnormal swelling or bulge in the wall of a blood vessel such as an artery, according to betterhealth.vic.gov.au. As per the aforementioned source, the possible causes of aneurysm include:

High blood pressure across several years results in damaging and weakening the blood vessels.

It can also be caused due to trauma.

Fatty plaques may also result in weaker blood vessel walls.

A weakness in the blood vessel wall that is present since birth.

Inherited diseases also may lead to weaker blood vessel walls.

Occasionally an infection targeting and weakening a section of blood vessel.

Polycystic kidney disease increases the risk of cerebral aneurysm.

Sexually transmitted infection (STI) syphilis. If the infection is untreated, it targets the aorta and weakens its walls.

Sometimes the cause of aneurysm is unknown.

The sudden demise of Joesthetics due to aneurysm has sent shockwaves across the bodybuilding community. Despite his sudden death, the memories of Jo Lindner will stay forever among his fans and followers.

Larry Wheels and fans reacts to the sudden death of Joesthetics

Larry Wheels, a famous bodybuilder, wrestler, powerlifter, and social media sensation reacted to the sudden death of 30-year-old bodybuilder Jo Lindner (Joesthetics). Wheels wrote:

"You will be missed Joe. R.I.P The nicest guy in the industry did not deserve this"

Fans and followers react to Larry Wheels' post regarding Jo Lindner's death. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"No please dont tell me he died"

"He’s left his mark that’s for sure 💔"

"The nicest. Most won’t know how genuine and caring he truly was, both as a creator and as a human being. He had opened himself up to strangers and became a mentor for I and I’m sure many others for nothing in return, before we had even met. He was truly a massive inspiration and a beautiful human being. Rest well brother🤍"

"He was a very energetic person im sad for him"

"I just watched your video with him not long ago 😭😭😭😭"

"My heart dropped when Reading this post love this dude!! Rest easy joe ❤️ will never be forgotten!"

"Made a huge dent in the industry, rest in peace ❤️🕊️"

"I am extremely distraught and depressed by this heartbreaking news. He truly was a huge inspiration and a beacon of light for so many of us. Through some of the darkest times Jo kept us all positive and motivated. Rest in peace Jo. We will always love you."

"RIP Jo 😥 way too soon."

"It’s a sad day for the gym community fr 💔"

"Rest In Peace champ what a verry sad news"

"He’s too good. Ill remember you forever joe! Meet you once, love you forever as an inspiration ❤️"

Messages of condolences following the passing away of Joesthetics have been widely shared by several well-known bodybuilders and fans of bodybuilding.

